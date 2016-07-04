Can Aaron Ramsey take Euro 2016 form into new season?

Arsenal fans will find it tough to forget Aaron Ramsey's season in 2013/14 where he seemed like a man possessed. His form was unbelievable and he was scoring goals on a regular and consistent basis.

However since then, the midfielder's form has dipped dramatically. So much so that it led to considerable critcism last season for his frustrating performances in the middle of the park.

At Euro 2016 though, he's been in great form for a Welsh side that has qualified for the semi-finals of the competition. All the talk has been about Gareth Bale, but Ramsey has arguably been just as good as the infamous Galactico.

The midfielder is suspended for Wales' semi-final against Portugal, something which of course he'll be extremely gutted about. He will be a huge miss to Chris Coleman's team, but they'll remain confident they can reach the final even without one of their most in-form players.

Increased freedom

Within this Welsh side, it seems as though Ramsey has had increased freedom in the midfield. Alongside the likes of Joe Allen and Joe Ledley in midfield, he is the prime creator and dictator. He's been dominating the middle of the pitch and his performances have excelled from a slightly further forward role than he is used to with his club side.

Unlike Arsene Wenger last season, Coleman really looks as though he knows how to get the best out of Ramsey who proved a frustrated figure before the tournament began.

The 25-year-old has been playing in a midfield three but has more or less been operating in a number 10 position, behind Bale and Hal Robson-Kanu who have played so well up top for Wales. He's been able to find pockets of space between the lines and unlike with Arsenal, he's not been having to pick the ball up from deep, something that restricted him massively last season.

He seems a lot more comfortable in possession of the ball in those areas of the pitch and he's actually being played in the right position, rather than in a deeper role or out on the right as he was for the Gunners last season.

Of course Mesut Ozil restricts Ramsey from playing directly behind the striker in the Arsenal team, but it is worth noting the increased space he gets in the Welsh side, especially as they play with wing backs rather than wingers, which gives him further freedom to find those pockets of space.

We know Ramsey can play in more than one system as Arsenal play in a completely different way to Wales, and his form a couple of seasons ago justifies that he does suit the Arsenal 'way'. The past campaign therefore was arguably just a rough patch for the 25-year-old.

Aaron Ramsey in action for Arsenal last season | Photo Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images

No pressure

For Ramsey, it has likely helped that coming into this tournament there was no pressure on Wales, and no real pressure on him to perform.

Everything was expected to come through Bale, and although he's scored three times at Euro 2016 so far, it is Ramsey that has been the driving force behind the Dragons' form.

Flashback to a matter of months ago though, and there were a whole host of Arsenal fans on the midfielders back last season when his form was poor, and that pressure built then was rather telling.

There was a crucial goal against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane but aside from that it was a hugely inconsistent season. It's that aspect of his game which has been cast aside at Euro 2016 as he's been one of the most consistent performers in the whole tournament.

His stats at the Euros tell you all you need to know; he is joint top of the assists pile with four, two of which came in the quarter-final win over Belgium. He also scored against Russia as his team topped the group earlier in the competition, and he has the same pass completition, 83%, as one of the players of the tournament, Dimitri Payet.

Tough season ahead

It's no secret that Arsenal boast one of the best midfields in the league, and therefore despite an impressive European Championship, he'll need to be at his best if he's to start next season.

The signing of Granit Xhaka, who was Switzerland's best player at the Euros, and the return from injury of Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere mean there will be a real selection dilemma for Wenger ahead of the new term. Meanwhile Mohamed Elneny's form last season was excellent and gives more stiff competition for the Welshman.

Despite the fight there will be for places in the midfield, if Ramsey turns in performances like he has this summer, then it could be an exciting return to form in Arsenal colours.

Perhaps it's just the new bleach blonde look, but Ramsey has looked rejuvinated playing in a side with no fear this summer. Gunners fans can only hope therefore that their new number eight replicates that form at the Emirates during the upcoming season.

Not only will it be an interesting campaign for the Gunners, but it will be very intriguing to see how Ramsey deals with expectations on his return to North London.