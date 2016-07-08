Gamez becomes Toon's fourth summer signing

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Jesus Gamez from Atletico Madrid on an initial two-year deal.

The 31-year-old becomes United’s fourth summer signing joining Matz Sels, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie as United’s summer arrivals.

Gamez, who becomes The Magpies’ oldest signing since Shefkti Kuqi in 2011 has been labelled a “dependable” and “solid” footballer in Spain.

Different challenge

Like his manager, Gamez will go from Champions League to Championship in less than a year. Gamez has featured 12 times in Europe’s elite competition in his career. But now the the Spaniard will be looking to notch up as many appearances as possible in this season’s Championship term as he comes into the final years of his career. The versatile-defender will be hopeful that this time next season, he will be tasting Premier League football.

The defender is targeting an instant promotion back to the Premier League with The Magpies which he claimed is an “an exciting project” in his interview with NUFCTV. Gamez claimed he is “really looking forward to starting the next part of his career with Newcastle” and “very happy to be a part” of it."

Gamez played 266 times for Malaga over a 10-year period before he left in 2014 to join up with Diego Simone’s Atletico Madrid. However, things didn’t go as planned when Gamez could only notch up 24 appearances in two-years in the Spanish capital prompting him to make the switch to St James’ Park; believing “it was the right time to Atletico Madrid and this is the right move for me.”

Gamez in action for Atletico in a Champions League match (Photo: football.co.uk)

A born leader

Rafael Benitez said he is “really pleased to bring Jesus to Newcastle.”

The veteran was appointed captain of Malaga in 2011. Benitez called Gamez “an excellent professional.” The Magpies boss added: “He is experienced, I know he has great character.” Rafa isn’t the only proven European manager to show his faith in Gamez - ex Man City boss, Manuel Pellegrini was the man who gave Gamez the captaincy when at Malaga.

Benitez also posted on his official website saying that he thinks “we’re (NUFC ) in luck” with the signing of the 2016 Champions League runner-up.

Rafalution is in full flow

Gamez is certainly a signing that has showcased Benitez’s reputation in European football. The 56-year-old has attracted a Champions League footballer to Tyneside, and by beating off Premier League interest to.

The former Atletico full-back reportedly attracted interest from Everton and West Ham but choose to join his fellow Spaniard, after his vision for the club persuaded Gamez to make the switch.

Benitez has now signed four, proven, Championship players who have the ability to make the step up, if needed. Rafa’s signings have been smart. They show that he understands how hard the Championship is and isn’t taking any risks.

The spending will continue, and Benitez know exactly the type of players that Newcastle need.