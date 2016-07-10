Liverpool end interest in Bayern Munich forward Mario Götze

Liverpool will no longer look to sign Mario Götze this summer with Jürgen Klopp happy with the attacking options he has to call upon.

The Reds' pursuit of Götze was one of the biggest stories of the transfer window a few months ago, before any deal met a stumbling block with the attacking midfielder unwilling to seal a reunion with Klopp.

The out-of-favour Germany international instead looks set to join one of Borussia Dortmund or Tottenham Hotspur with Bayern keen to earn a sizeable sum for Götze, who has just one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

With Liverpool having signed Sadio Mané for £30 million from Southampton just a few weeks ago, Klopp is content with his choices and as such has dropped his interest in Götze.

Prior to Euro 2016, where Germany reached the semi-finals before losing out to hosts France, the club were in contact with Götze's representatives over a potential move.

But after recent reports in Germany indicated that Götze visited the club's Melwood training ground, the uber-reliable Liverpool Echo have quashed such suggestions.

As well as Senegal international Mané, Klopp thinks he has enough depth in Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Danny Ings for their options up top.

In addition, with wingers Sheyi Ojo and Lazar Markovic joining attacking midfielders Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana to help make up Klopp's options behind the front-line - the German sees no room for further recruits.

Götze had previously been adamant that he wanted to remain at Bayern, with new Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola replaced by renowned coach Carlo Ancelotti at the helm in Bavaria.

Götze's stock as a star fell under Guardiola as he played less and less regularly each season. (Picture: Getty Images)

But despite their managerial change, Götze still doesn't feature in the first-team plans and may be forced to move on in search of more frequent game time.

The 24-year-old, who scored the winner in the World Cup final for his country two years ago, has seen his stock fall since the days in which he was seen to be the poster-boy of Germany's next generation.

That followed a number of seasons under Klopp's guidance as one of the stand-out performers of a Borussia Dortmund side at the height of their success, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles and reaching the Champions League final.

But he has failed to live up to expectations since swapping Dortmund for Bayern and made just 21 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals.

Having scored a minimum of 15 goals the three seasons prior, last term was well below-par for a player of Götze's talent - and potential - and his departure has long seemed inevitable.

Reds no longer looking to £20 million-rated Götze

His poor form during the European Championships in France, believed to stem from the lack of confidence and rhythm in his game after playing such a bit-part role for Guardiola's Bayern, has only added further fuel to the fire.

But Liverpool will not be among the clubs battling to seal Götze's future, joining up with Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs or a return to former club Dortmund his most likely next destinations.

However, despite pulling out of the race to sign Götze, Klopp and co. remain keen to strengthen the squad in other positions - with new recruits in central midfield seemingly key to his plans for the coming campaign.

Zielinski has been angling for a move to Liverpool, one which appears increasingly unlikely to come off. (Picture: Getty Images)

Udinese midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has spent the last two seasons impressing on loan at Empoli, emerged as one of his first-choice targets earlier in the summer but any move appears to have stalled.

Udinese, who recently denied claims that Liverpool made a bid for Zielinski as they continue to play mind games, rejected an initial offer believed to be in the region of £11.75 million for the Poland international.

However, they accepted a bid from fellow Serie A outfit Napoli - believed to be a similar fee - for Zielinski, who is said to want to move to Merseyside to play under Klopp.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can reach an agreement with Zielinski's club, with AC Milan also thought to have considered a move for the 22-year-old.