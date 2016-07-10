West Ham have a "exciting new season ahead" says Adrian

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, has said that there is a "exciting new season ahead" for the Hammers.

New scenery

It is expected to be one of the biggest seasons in the club's history, with European football, and their new 60,000-seater stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Adrian missed the last few games at the Boleyn Ground due to injury, but is raring to go, having been away in America with the side, and is relishing the upcoming season.

He told West Ham TV "I feel so proud to be one of the more experienced players in the dressing room" as it is his "fourth pre-season with West Ham United and I feel like an experienced player" and has "been trying to help the new signings and to start working for the new exciting season."



Adrian continued "of course we have a lot to look forward to" as it was "so hard to finish last season with a small injury because I like to play all the games" but it was "magnificent end to our history at Upton Park" and now have "an exciting new season in the London Stadium and everybody is waiting for the first game there."

Above: West Ham United lining-up ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders | Photo: whufc.com

Hopping across the states

Slaven Bilic and his men are currently in America, having already played Seattle Sounders and are preparing the Carolina RailHawks, and Adrian has been relishing the new surroundings.

Adrian said "It is a little bit different this pre-season because we have been to two cities" and believes they "did well in Seattle, training in great facilities with the Seahawks with maximum power" and despite a "difficult result with the Sounders" he believes the "most important thing is that the training was good for us and nobody got an injury and we are still getting fit.”



West Ham United will take on the Carolina RailHawks at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Wednesday, July 13 with kick -off at 1:30am BST.