Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool training

Philippe Coutinho returned to Liverpool training on Monday after his involvement with Brazil at the Copa America earlier in the summer.

He reported back at Melwood and took part in Jürgen Klopp's training sessions alongside his teammates for the first time since May - with the rest of the squad having already been back over a week.

He joined compatriots Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva and Allan Rodrigues de Souza among others as Klopp's first-team continue their pre-season preparations.

The Reds' No.10, who registered a career-best 12 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last term, has been subject to interest from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho, despite scoring his first international hat-trick in a 7-1 win over Haiti, could not prevent Dunga's Brazil being knocked out at the group stages. Defeat to Peru in their third - and final - group game saw them knocked out and the manager lose his job after a failed campaign.

That demoralising defeat came back on June 12 but he was allowed a little over the normal three weeks off, with Klopp anxious to ensure the 24-year-old is refreshed and fully fit for the coming campaign.

Reds' playmaker returns to Melwood fully rejuvenated

All of Liverpool's internationals this summer have been granted three weeks holidays from the date of their country's exit from their respective major tournaments, with the England quintuplet that were eliminated in Euro 2016's Round of 16 due back next Monday.

Coutinho's return comes two days prior to the club's second pre-season friendly away at Fleetwood Town, meaning he could play some part at Highbury Stadium.

Only a few months ago, Liverpool appeared braced for a battle to keep Coutinho at the club with PSG and Barcelona linked with moves.

Coutinho in action for Brazil against Peru at the Copa America Centenario. (Picture: Getty Images)

But neither club have yet acted on their supposed interest with any bids for the player and Liverpool are confident of keeping him at the club, given his contract runs until 2020 and they would demand at least £45 million for his services.

Losing 'The Magician', as he is known by supporters and the Liverpool players, would be a major blow. Having swept the club's end of season awards for the second year running, also being shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year, last season was Coutinho's best yet at Anfield.

And he is a key figure in Klopp's plans for the 2016-17 season, though pre-season will surely tell whether it is he or Firmino that takes up the No.10 role. Last season, Coutinho played on the left of a three-pronged attacking midfield behind a lone frontman.