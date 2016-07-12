Swansea City sign George Byers

Swansea City are gearing up for a new season in the Premier League and will certainly be hoping for it to be a lot calmer than last season's relegation battle.

With the transfer window open the Welsh outfit are busy doing as much business as possible in order to build a strong squad with plenty of depth ahead of the new campaign, and the club has announced their latest signing in the form of, George Byers.

Byers has signed a two-year contract and will join the club's development squad when he arrives, as he bids to continue improving to potentially fight for a first team place.

The 20-year-old midfielder has spent the last 13 years with Watford, developing and progressing through their youth system to the point where he even made an appearance for the first team last season; proving he has the quality to play if needed.

Looking forward to the challenge ahead

Despite committing so many years to the Hornets, Byers admitted that it was "time for a change" in his career, which is why he decided to join the Swans.

He believes Swansea provides him with a "great opportunity," one which he is "relishing".

After being with Watford for the 13 years the box-to-box midfielder is hoping to make the "next step" in his career, and that is exactly what the move has provided him.

One of the main reasons Byers was interested in the move was because of Swansea's style of play.

The young man believes that "creativity" is a big part of his game and feels that Swansea is the right place for him to develop that style. Even though Byers is certainly thrilled with the move he is under no illusion that things will be easy for him and he is ready for the "hard work" to begin as he looks forward to "getting started".