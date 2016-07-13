Negotiations taking place between Szczesny and Roma over permanent deal

After a season of inconsistent game time at Arsenal, following the signing of David Ospina, Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny went on loan to Italian club, Roma.

Szczesny, in truth, exited the club at the right time, as the additional signing of Petr Cech from Chelsea last summer pushed him further down the pecking order as the legendary 'keeper took the number one spot from Ospina.

Roma have found their match in Szczesny

The Polish shot stopper made 34 appearances for Roma last season in the Serie A, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

The club have not hidden their fondness for the 'keeper, as head coach, Luciano Spalletti has spoken publicly about his desire to extend Szczesny’s stay as a permanent deal.

Roma are rumoured to be set to lose one of their three goalkeepers in contention, as 38-year-old Bogdan Lobont is yet to feature in his last three years at the club. Roma introduced Brazilian 'keeper, Alisson to the squad earlier this summer, and now have their sights set firmly on snatching Szczesny from Arsenal’s grasp.

He said in a recent interview: “Both the goalkeepers [Alisson and Lobont] are strong, but we still don't have Szczesny.” He continued to say: “We have two strong goalkeepers, so we'll see their reaction but that’s always an advantage. We're working on Szczesny, for now we have Lobont.”

Wojciech Szczesny in action for AS Roma. | Image source: Fox Sports

Popular figure at Arsenal

Szczesny is a popular figure at Arsenal, even after his decline in playing time. He has expressed several times his ongoing passion and support for the Gunners through social media, including his juvenile mockery of Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-1 loss to Newcastle United on the final day – greatly received by the Arsenal fans.

Wojciech Szczesny is still only 26 year old, and as we are aware, he is full of potential. However, at this crucial stage in his playing career, it would perhaps be more sensible for him to continue his stay as the number one 'keeper at Roma.

Arsenal have three goalkeepers currently at the club; Cech, Ospina and Emiliano Martinez, who recently returned from a loan spell at Wolves. No matter what city Szczesny decides to further his career in, he will always be fully supported by Arsenal for the fond memories that he provided them with.