Playing games is always the best, says Steven Berghuis

Steven Berghuis stated that he was pleased to finally get back into match action as Watford played their opening pre-season game last Sunday.

The game with non-league side Woking ended 1-1, but the winger and his teammates have been taking part in double sessions most days.

New boss Walter Mazzarri is wanting to get his squad’s match fitness back up to the high levels that they set last season.

The winger during his AZ Alkmaar days (Photo: Getty Images)

Hard work always pays off

Berghuis, who has played eight games since he joined from AZ Alkmaar in 2015, believes the hard work that the side is putting in will benefit them ahead of the new season.

He told the club website that it is always best to be playing matches and getting back into the normal routine, but he insisted that training has been good.

“We have been training every day two times which I am not used to, but I think it’s a good thing because we want to get fit, which is one of the most important things in football,” he told watfordfc.com.

The winger said that it is “essential” for the side to be ready for the new season, and the only way to do that is to get fit.

Berghuis netted the only Watford goal against Woking (Photo: Getty Images)

Berghuis played in one of midfield roles

Mazzarri tried to give every player in the matchday squad a chance on Sunday, and Berghuis managed to play 45 minutes during the draw with the Cards.

And he managed to get a goal in the process, during the game where he played in one of the three midfield roles in Mazzarri’s new system for the Hornets.

He said: “We have a new coach who is trying to move us onto some new things and we are training hard with that.”

Berghuis believes the pre-season games are for seeing what formations and tactics work and which don’t, but he stated that they must “do better for sure”.