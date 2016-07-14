Manchester United confirm squad for Wigan friendly

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed his squad for his first game against Wigan Athletic, which will see some new signings earning playing time.

Long awaited return

​Fans will be excited to see the likes of Eric Bailly, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the team sheet, but Saturday could see the return of Luke Shaw.

The England international hasn't seen first-team action since breaking his leg against PSV Eindhoven, there was some hopes for the 21-year-old to make the Euro 2016, but Shaw could see action at the DW Stadium.

Missing out

There are also a number of players that will be out of this local friendly with Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney, David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Schneiderlin, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chris Smalling all expected to join up with the squad ahead of their trip of China.

However it is reported that the Swedish striker is set to miss out, FIFA rules mean that players must have a three-week break after the tournament.

The 35-year-old is expected to be left behind by Mourinho, with the striker likely to make his debut against Galatasaray on July 30.

Above: Henrikh Mkhitaryan training with Manchester United for the first time | Photo: Man Utd via Getty Images

Taking time to gel in

Mkhitaryan is expected to make his debut against Wigan, but Manchester City's and former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, Ilkay Gundogan has said he needs to be careful at the start of his career at Old Trafford.

"He [Mkhitaryan] has been at Dortmund for three years" and the "first two years were not so easy for him," said Gundogan.

He is a player who "needs self-confidence" and who "needs to play every time and prove himself to get better and better."

Gundagon concluded that he was "really incredible" last season and can have a "big impact for Manchester United and a big plus."

Manchester United squad - Wigan Athletic

Goalkeepers: Joel Pereira, Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Antonio Valencia, Guillermo Varela, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Tyler Blackett

Midfielders: Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ashley Young

Forwards: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Memphis, James Wilson, Will Keane

Manchester United will take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday, July 16 with kick-off at 13:30 BST.