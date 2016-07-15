Wilshere and Campbell return to training ahead of an individually competitive season

It was confirmed today that Jack Wilshere and Joel Campbell have returned to Arsenal training following a busy summer. The club posted pictures of the two putting work in at Arsenal’s London Colney training facility, as their focus turned back to club football following a summer of representing their respective countries in tournaments.

Wilshere must aim for an injury free season

Jack Wilshere was in France, playing for England at the European Championships. The English midfielder - who has struggled immensely with injury in the past - was taken to the competition as almost a wildcard.

If Wilshere has any aims for next season, it will be to stay fit as his ruthless approach in midfield is dynamic and beneficial; he places himself at risk darting in and away from challenges.

Wilshere’s England team went crashing out of the tournament to a spirited Icelandic side, who completely stripped England of their dignity as they returned home not as the heroes they dreamed of, but as cowards.

Campbell was in fine form at Swansea last season. | Source: Arsenal

Time for trust to be placed in Campbell's hands

As for Joel Campbell, the winger has spent some time away from Arsenal in the past, with loan spells at the likes of Villarreal and Olympiakos. However, the Costa Rican international finally made a statement of intent at the Arsenal last season.

He was extremely impressive and influential in the absence of Alexis Sanchez due to injury, his creative flair and doting defensive duties left fans with a new found love for a man they admittedly knew little about.

Campbell returned home from the Copa America earlier than expected, as his Costa Rican side were knocked out in the group stage of the competition.

Many rumours have circled Campbell, leaving his Arsenal future in doubt on many occasions as he undeservedly lost his spot in the first team towards the end of last season. However, his early return to training suggests otherwise, as him and Wilshere look ready and eager to fight for their spaces in the first team.

Competition in and around the club

Competition is certainly heating up in terms of attacking positions, especially in and around the midfield. The signing of Granit Xhaka threw the assumed roles of Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin, Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla and Mohamed El Neny in the air, as it would be expected that just one central midfielder will partner Xhaka in midfield.

The same can be said about Joel Campbell’s current situation, as it would be expected to be a tossup between Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alex Iwobi fighting for the vacant wide attacking position as Alexis Sanchez dominates the opposite flank. Judging by last season’s performances, Joel certainly has the capability to compete at the club, however as we know, judgment comes purest from the manager.

Competition is not a negative thing however, as, as individuals, each player will be looking to take their game to the next level in order to secure their spot in the starting eleven.