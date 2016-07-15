Ledley King backs Harry Kane for a return to form following Euro 2016 woe

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has backed striker Harry Kane to return to form for the club swiftly, with the new season less than a month away now.

Tough few months for Kane

Kane has suffered from a dip in form in the last couple of months, starting with Spurs' failed title challenge, as they slipped to third in the Premier League after failing to win any of their final four games.

After that, the frontman was part of Roy Hodgson's England squad which were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland at the Round of 16 stage. Despite initially appearing to be a big part of Hodgson's plans, Kane didn't score at the finals, dropped for the third group game whilst being criticised for a string of woeful set-pieces.

King backs him to return to form

Despite this, ex-pro King is backing the striker to return to the form that saw him win the Premier League golden boot last season, telling the Press Association that he's "got no worries for Harry".

King explained that he finds Kane to be "the kind of player who doesn't seem to suffer from a lack of confidence", stating that "he always has the utmost confidence in his ability to score goals".

It was interesting to see that King was positive in saying that Kane suffered a goal drought at the Euros because "he just wasn't able to find the positions that he normally does", rather than "missing lots of chances". Some may actually see this as a negative, and would have been more encouraged had Kane got into goalscoring positions, only to miss the chances.

Still, Spurs fans will be delighted to hear a club legend of such stature say that Kane will be back, with King quipping; "He'll be back, he'll be hungrier as a result and he'll be looking to prove people wrong again."

Kane is set to re-join Spurs' training ahead of the season in the next week or so, before the squad fly out to Australia for their pre-season tour later this month.