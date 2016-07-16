WSL 2 Week Eight Preview: Can Yeovil extend their lead at the top?

There is plenty to play for in week eight of the FA Women's Super League 2: teams battle for promotion spots, whilst there is just as much to play for at the bottom of the table. Here's the insight into the week's upcoming matches.

Durham - Bristol City

A top of the table clash is set to take place at New Ferens Park on Sunday with both Durham and Bristol City, who meet for the first time ever, hoping to collect all three points in order to close in on league leaders Yeovil Town.

Only four points separate the two sides who sit second and third in the WSL 2 table, and a win for second place Bristol City would draw them level on points with Yeovil at the top of the table. Albeit a defeat for the league leaders, as well as a victory for third place Durham, would bring the Wildcats within one point of their opponents.

The North East outfit go into this match as the in-form team, taking seven points from their last four matches. Bristol City, however, are looking to record their first away win since May 1. Both teams have high ambitions with promotion in their sights, so this match promises to be a gritty encounter.

Aston Villa - Millwall Lionesses

Millwall Lionesses travel to Stratford Town this weekend to face fellow bottom of the table team Aston Villa, looking to end their winless streak of eight matches. The Lionesses' last victory came way back in March against Oxford United, they currently sit in eighth-place in the table.

However, they will be buoyed by the calibre of new signings Bonnie Horwood and Charlotte Gurr. Horwood arrives from WSL 1 side Reading where she won promotion to the top flight, whilst Gurr re-joins the club from Brighton & Hove Albion where she scored 24 goals in the course of their FA Women's Premier League Championship-winning campaign.

Aston Villa have also been struggling for form in recent weeks. Their last win came back in May before the mid-season break and they have been unable to record a victory in their last six fixtures.

Action from Durham's 3-0 win over Aston Villa | Photo: Susan Gutteridge

Everton - Yeovil Town

League leaders Yeovil Town will look to overcome Everton at the Select Security Stadium on Sunday to heighten their push for promotion to the WSL 1.

The Lady Glovers have been running rampant in the league this season, winning seven of their opening ten games so far and are full of confidence after putting five past Watford last week. The Toffee's will have to put up a stern defence this weekend, if they are to prevent the league's highest scorers from putting the goals away. Yeovil lead the standings with 26 goals this season, seven more than second placed Bristol City have managed.

The pressure may be on the top of the table team, but fourth-placed Everton - who sit nine points behind their opponents - will be hoping to cause a major upset in Liverpool this weekend.

London Bees - Sheffield

After a major cup upset against Chelsea, London Bees are on a roll after they went and bagged all three points against Oxford United last weekend, which sees their unbeaten run stretch to seven games in all competitions.

The fifth-placed team will be hoping to extend this magnificent run and lay a marker down for this weekends opponents, Sheffield, who they will also face in the FA WSL Continental Cup quarter-final.

The FA WSL newcomers struggled to get accustomed to life in WSL 2 in the early stages of the season, but Sheffield have now won two of their last three matches and top of the table teams such as Bristol, Durham and Everton have all tasted defeat at the hands of the new arrivals.

Watford - Oxford

Its a clash of the bottom of the table teams this week as Oxford travel to Berkhamstead hoping to prevent Watford from recording their second successive home victory.

The Hornets have had mixed fortune of late, they were thrashed 5-0 by promotion chasing Yeovil after pulling off a major upset in their previous fixture. The Golden Girls beat promotion-hopefuls Everton in the last home game and head into Sunday's fixture just three points behind Oxford, with a game in hand.

In the reverse fixture in May, Oxford ran out victorious with a 2-0 victory over their relegation rivals. Ini Umotong, was among the scorers that day - the striker, who sits second in the WSL top scorers, has coverted nine goals this season and Oxford will hoping she can produce some of that magic on Sunday in order to ovecome Watford.