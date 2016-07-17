Francesco Guidolin happy with Swansea's USA tour, despite it ending in defeat

Swansea City travel home from the States in the next few days after a short tour, and manager Francesco Guidolin will get on that plane with a smile on his face after admitting his delight with the way the trip has gone.

Swansea faced two third division American sides while in North America, which produced contrasting results.

The first saw them defeat Charlotte Independence by an impressive 4-0 scoreline, while last night they surprisingly lost to a similarly able Richmond Kickers, 2-0.

However, Guidolin is unconcerned by this defeat, insisting that the trip has gone well and that he has been pleased with it.

Plenty of positives to take for Guidolin

Speaking to the club's official website after last night's game, Guidolin described the Kickers as a "difficult test" due to them being "very, very quick."

Swansea's opposition are in the middle of their season, and so this fitness aspect complemented their speed on the counter well as they executed an impressive win.

Therefore Guidolin is not worried about the loss, saying that it's "normal" to be not only "a little bit tired" when playing two games in such quick succession in pre-season, but also "to have performances which are up and down."

Andre Ayew battles for the ball as Swansea lose 2-0 to Richmond Kickers. (Photo: Swansea City AFC)

The 4-0 victory over Charlotte was definitely an 'up' performance, but the manager believes his players worked "very, very hard" in both games, and over the course of their time in the States.

For him, the most important thing right now is "to get used to the rhythm of games again," not to win them all.

An upbeat Guidolin continued to highlight the positives for his side in what he described as having been a "good" trip for the Swans.

“The players have built up their fitness and the most important thing is that we haven’t picked up any injuries," he concluded, with the team's next challenge coming against Bristol Rovers this coming Saturday.