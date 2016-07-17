Former captain Gary Mabbutt hails current Spurs squad as the best in years

Gary Mabbutt has praised Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur squad as the club's best in years, stating that he's not seen anything this good in a while at White Hart Lane.

Mabbutt a legend at Tottenham

Making 477 appearances for Spurs over an 18-year-spell from 1982-1998, with many of those years as captain, Mabbutt has seen a huge amount of talent at the club over the years, so for him to say that the current crop is the best in a while is quite the compliment. Especially given that he claimed two trophies whilst in North London, the UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

Speaking about the squad, which is set to compete in the Champions League this season, Mabbutt explained that he thinks "the signs are very good" due to the "very talented youngsters" that make up the core of their squad.

Lloris, Vertonghen and Alderweireld amongst the best

Going on to talk about positions more specifically, Mabbutt labelled Hugo Lloris as "one of the best goalkeepers in the world", and hailed the centre-back pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld as "one of the best partnerships in the league".

Mabbutt said that Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in world football (photo: Getty Images)

Speaking highly of Pochettino, the former captain said that "what the manager's done so well is nurture a lot of excellent talent into a team", going on to say "I haven't seen anything that good at Tottenham for quite a while".

He said that the Argentine's team play with "energy, passion, huger and quality" which he called "very good foundations to build upon".

Transfer policy was also something on Mabbut's radar, as he speculated on the way that many were expecting Spurs to sign a striker in January, with him saying that it was "clearly seen by the management".

They decided not to go for it in January, waiting until now to sign Vincent Janssen, with Mabbutt pleased at the patience shown in order to bring in "an excellent addition".