Nkoudou passes medical ahead of Spurs move, as club discuss possible N'Jie loan with Marseille

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou passed a medical at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday afternoon, as the club continued to speak to his selling club, Marseille, about a potential loan move for Spurs player Clinton N'Jie.

Medical passed

News broke on Sunday evening that the Lilywhites had agreed a deal in the region of £10.9 million with the Ligue 1 side in a bid to make him their third signing of the summer, following moves for Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen.

The basics of the contract have now been ironed out, with a few final terms to be finalised. Nkoudou arrived in London for a medical on Tuesday, passing it without any trouble as he gets set to become the latest member of Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

The winger's move could be completed as soon as Wednesday, with official confirmation expected after the correct documentation is sent to the Premier League.

N'Jie could go on loan following a torrid year

Meanwhile, Spurs are in correspondence with Marseille over a possible move back to the French league for Clinton N'Jie, who lacked form and fitness on his debut season at White Hart Lane.

Signing from Lyon last summer for £8.3 million, the Cameroon international struggled to break into Pochettino's preferred XI and then injured his medial collateral ligament during a Europa League match against AS Monaco in December.

N'Jie endured a difficult first season at Tottenham (photo: Getty Images)

He didn't break into double figures for Tottenham last season, failing to score a goal. He still has four years left on his contract, so would retain his value should he go back to France for a year, hoping to return to form and then make an impact upon coming back to North London.

Whilst it's unlikely that any deal to send N'Jie on loan to Marseille will be contractually tied to the Nkodou move, good relations built between the clubs over sed move could make N'Jie's easier to force through.