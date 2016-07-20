Reports from Turkey link Arda Turan with a move to Arsenal

It’s been a tedious transfer window once more for Arsenal fans, as their beloved club seem to be eager to continue the yearly tradition of a quiet transfer period.

While rival teams are splashing the cash on upcoming, and ready proven players, Arsenal remain behind in the race for supremacy as their reluctance to sign big in attack is more than evident once more.

Arsenal: Always a bridesmaid, but never the bride

Arsene Wenger’s team have been linked with many attacking players so far this transfer window, including the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Mauro Icardi, Jamie Vardy, Alvaro Morata and Julian Draxler.

Emerging sources now claim that the gunners have another man on their horizon, coming in the form of explosive winger, Arda Turan.

Turan signed a five-year deal with Barcelona last year, however he has had very little game time so far at the club, as expected with the dominance of the Catalans' midfield trio; Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, Arsenal are closing in on the winger, who is claimed to have been valued at just £20m by Barcelona. Like the majority of the transfer window, the suspected contact seems to be slightly unconvincing, as the player’s agent has confirmed that his client is more than happy at Barcelona.

His agent however was less sharp to comment on the specific interest, stating that “interest in Arda is normal". A small hint of hope for Arsenal fans to dwell on was Bulut’s admittance that “anything can happen in the transfer window".

Turan enjoyed his best years while with Atlético Madrid. | Image source: Atlético Madrid

Can Arsenal finally bring in a striker?

It would be thought that a signing like Turan is just what Arsenal need, a goal scoring creative player of a world class calibre. However, fans are still occupied by their dreams of the club sealing the signature of a striker. Arsenal have been deprived of a deadly goal getter for some years, and admittedly haven’t replaced the magical spark of a prime Robin Van Persie.

Transfer news is always going to be swarming around in the summer, Arsenal fans will be aiming to avoid being stung by the hope of a new signing, as rumoured interest comes and goes.

Only time will tell if Arsenal can finally lock down their man, which would really raise the heat ahead of a Premier League season expected to be insanely competitive between the top four.