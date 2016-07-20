Ragnar Klavan: There was no doubt in my mind about choosing to sign for Liverpool

Playing for Liverpool and working under the management of Jürgen Klopp was an opportunity Ragnar Klavan simply could not refuse.

The 30-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract to complete a £4.2 million move from FC Augsburg on Wednesday, after successfully completing a medical a day earlier.

The vastly-experienced Estonian has earned 108 caps as captain of his country's national team and comes in to fortify Klopp's back-line, acting as a direct replacement for the released Kolo Toure.

With Joe Gomez and Mamadou Sakho both out injured, and Martin Skrtel's departure to Fenerbahce, only Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip were left fit of the Reds' senior centre half options.

Reds' latest summer signing delighted to join the club

Speaking to LFCTV after sealing his switch to Merseyside, Klavan insisted that he's "really honoured" to be a part of what he called an "amazing club" and an "amazing team."

"It's hard to put it into words," he said, when asked about what it felt like to sign for Liverpool. "It's been a dream of mine for 22 years to come to the Premier League and to be a part of this amazing club, Liverpool."

Klavan inked a three-year deal to move to Liverpool. (Picture: Getty Images)

He hailed the influence of his countryman Mart Poom, the goalkeeper who became the first Estonian to play in England and enjoyed notable spells at Derby County and Sunderland in the the late 1990s to early 2000s.

But Klavan also declared the English top-flight as "the most attractive league in the world" and explained that there are "always amazing players" in what he called "the home of football."

Klavan jumped at the chance to play under Klopp

On the role that Klopp played in bringing him to Anfield, the explained defender explained: "He knew me from when I played in the Bundesliga when he was still there."

He added that there was "no doubt" in his mind when he "heard about this chance to represent Liverpool and work with Jürgen Klopp" and insisted that "something really, really good has come of it."

He acknowledged that the Reds boss "likes to play really, really fast football" with "high pressing" and joked that when his Borussia Dortmund side lost the ball it was "really difficult" to withstand their pressure.

"You didn't get a break from the Dortmund strikers," Klavan - who spent four years in the Bundesliga with Augsburg - explained, "They were always after you."

I've always been a team player, says defender

Klavan will recognise a familiar face among his teammates, having gone head-to-head with fellow centre-back Joel Matip in his years in Germany.

The Cameroon international ended a 17-year affiliation with Schalke to join the Reds this summer, after agreeing a move back in January.

He called Matip a "good young defender" and explained how he was a "really important player." Despite calling himself "really happy" to play alongside the 24-year-old, Klavan insisted that for him, "the most important thing is the team effort."

He vowed to do "whatever is needed to be done for the team" as he said that he has "always been a team player" and will remain as such until he retires from professional football.

Asked about his hopes of becoming a regular starter at the club, with such high-level competition, Klavan continued: "We will see. If you come to this big and amazing club of Liverpool, there are a lot of really good players."

Klavan "privileged" to be at a club like Liverpool

The reliable defender made at least 30 appearances in all four of his seasons at Augsburg, which followed on from spells with AZ Alkmaar and Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.

But Liverpool are without a doubt the largest club three-time Estonian Footballer of the Year Klavan has represented and he admitted that the Reds' glorious past served as a huge lure in his move.

Klavan continued: "The history, how many trophies they've won, then what kind of names have been here at Melwood and at Anfield. That I can be a part of this? I can't describe it. This is something special and I'm privileged to be here."

Klavan will wear the No.17 shirt which Mamadou Sakho gave up earlier this week. (Picture: Getty Images)

However, having only just arrived, Klavan declined to say much on what he believes the club can achieve in the 2016-17 season.

He said that it was "difficult" to predict because he only knows "the team on paper" as well as "what happened last season" and suggested he would wait until later in pre-season, when he would find out "what kind of feeling you have."

The defender insisted that even with "really good players" in the squad, you "need to have that click" and to ensure that "everybody is working together."

Klavan continued that "having not trained yet" it is still "really hard to say about it" although he said the season should be "very interesting" because of the "many, many good teams" in the Premier League.