Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson keen to prove his worth in "big season" ahead

It was a year to forget for Jordan Henderson last season as he missed much of the campaign with injuries, but now he has returned to training for Liverpool and is looking forward to getting back to playing regularly for his team.

Big season ahead?

There is more competition than ever in midfield for Henderson after the arrivals of talented Serbian Marko Grujic and Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum.

A guaranteed place in the starting eleven for Emre Can will make it even more difficult, with Wijnaldum also presenting a decent challenge in midfield.

Klopp will likely look to play the former PSV captain in more of a box-to-box role, probably replacing Joe Allen in the squad.

Looking to put my injuries from last season behind me and focusing on this big season ahead. I'm feeling good and can't wait to get back playing. #YNWA A video posted by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Jul 19, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

Welshman Allen is another who has been linked with a move away from the club with Stoke City are reportedly interested in his services.

But Henderson is keen to fight for his place at Anfield, despite uncertainty over his future.

Earlier this week he took to Instagram to announce that he is looking to put his injuries "behind him" and to "focus on the big season ahead".

"'I'm feeling good and can't wait to get back playing," continued the Reds skipper, the post accompanied by a video of his injury setbacks last term.

Proving fitness and consistency will be vital

It will be important for 26-year-old Henderson to prove that he can be fit and consistent to fit into Jürgen Klopp's high pressing system.

He played a vital role in Liverpool's push for the title in the 2013-14 season, and now he will look to try and do the same under new manager Klopp.

He played only 26 times last season, with Liverpool having had 63 fixtures in all competitions, and Henderson will definitely look to be getting back his fitness and be there for the team and prove his leadership qualities.

His qualities as a box-to-box midfielder and his industry in midfield has never been questioned, once he finds his feet this season and finds a creative side to his game, Henderson will surely be back in the team and lead his team to hopefully a better season ahead.

Though first, he must battle his way back into the first-team fold and beat off plenty of competition for his starting place.