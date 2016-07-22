Watford legend Doyley focused on new challenge

Watford legend Lloyd Doyley is looking for a new club ahead of the new season, but he insists his heart is still with the Hornets.

The defender was a firm fan-favourite at Vicarage Road and despite his contract ending last summer, he has been training with his former side to build up fitness.

Doyley signing for Rotherham United on a short-term contract last season, and after making three appearances, he is now a free agent and is looking for first-team football once more.

The defender has been training with Watford this summer (Photo: Getty Images)

Hunger to play has never changed

The right-back claimed his hunger has “never changed” because of the feeling you get when you go out and train for the weekend’s game.

Doyley says he is still hungry to win, and he wants to become a winner once more and get the same feeling back as he had in all the years he was with the Hornets.

“I’m fully fit now and only had a minor injury at the end of last season. I’m training every day and just waiting to sign for someone else,” he told the Watford Observer.

There is no hiding the fact that the club legend is excited for the new challenge ahead, and with the player being a free transfer it stands him a better chance.

He went on to play three times for Rotherham last season (Photo: Getty Images)

Desire is to play in high league

The defender has spent most of his playing career in the second tier of English football, but despite this fact, he is willing to keep his options open.

Doyley is looking to “play as high as possible” because that is what every player’s ambition is, but the defender isn’t ruling out any moves.

He added: “In football, it’s always about rumours and until it actually happens, you have to wait until you have signed on the dotted line. At this precise moment I haven’t done that yet.”

Watford will always be in Lloyd Doyley's heart (Photo: Getty Images)

Watford will always be in Doyley’s heart

Doyley suffered an injury towards the back end of last season, and after having neck surgery, he spent some time recovering with the Hornets.

This is so that he can get the level of fitness back up, while also keeping the good relationship that he has with the club maintained.

“Obviously Watford will always be in my heart", he said, adding the often speaks to the boys and is "glad they're doing really well".