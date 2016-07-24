Divock Origi reveals he's 'fallen in love' with Liverpool, as the striker returns for pre-season training

Divock Origi declared his love for Liverpool upon arriving at the club's American pre-season training base, adding that he's firmly ready for the obvious challenges that a pre-season under Jürgen Klopp brings.

Having participated at the Euros for Belgium this summer, Origi was afforded a later return date than the majority of his Liverpool counterparts, as the Red Devils reached the last eight under Mark Wilmots, before losing out to Wales.

Origi ready for pre-season after post-Euros break

Returning after some rivals for his spot, some of which have already played in four pre-season friendlies, doesn't faze Origi, who told the club's official website that he's "excited to catch up with the guys".

The Reds have been busy whilst Origi's been away, signing no less than seven new first-team players to Klopp's squad, with the striker explaining that he's met the new boys, adding that "everyone is smiling despite the high intensity of the sessions", as they look to build what Klopp has described as a 'strong fitness base' for the season ahead.

Origi admitted that "pre-season is always tough", but went on to note that "it's nice because you know that this is your base for the season" and therefore you want to work hard in order to prepare well.

Dream spell last season saw Origi fall in love with LFC

The forward, still just 21-years-old, will be hoping for a swift return to the form that saw him score seven goals within a month from March through to April, before a red-card tackle from Everton's Ramiro Funes-Mori ended his season prematurely, bar a 20 minute cameo in the Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

Speaking about the progress made last season, Origi stated; "To be honest, it’s gone very quickly," before adding "I am very grateful to everybody. Before you come here, you don’t really know what it means but afterwards, I fell in love with the club."

Origi's run of form last season saw him score twice against Dortmund (photo: Getty Images(

Fierce competition up front for Liverpool

In order to continue progressing, it could be argued that Origi is going to have to fend off some severe competition in the pecking order at Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge remains the main frontman, whilst Roberto Firmino is preferred up front when Klopp wants to use a certain system.

In addition, Danny Ings will be hoping for first-team minutes, whilst the future of Christian Benteke is yet to be decided, although it is widely expected that he'll leave L4 before the end of the transfer window.

Asked about competition for places, Origi simply stated that it's "one of the challenges you face at a big club", one that he uses as a positive, explaining "that is what pushes you higher".