Hornets forward Obbi Oulare joins Zulte Waregem on loan

Watford striker Obbi Oulare has joined Belgium side Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan in an attempt to get more game time.

The 20-year-old will ply his trade next season in the Belgium Pro League and will be looking to gain some valuable experience after a steady pre-season for the Hornets.

Oulare has featured several times for Watford during their four pre-season matches thus far, but new head coach Walter Mazzarri feels the youngster would be better off on loan next season.

His only start for Watford came in January (Photo: Getty Images)

Oulare sent out to Waregem on loan

The Italian boss has a wide range of players who can occupy the striking roles, and Oulare will benefit from game time rather than sitting on the bench waiting for his chance to come about.

He has struggled to make an impression for the Hornets during his first year with the club, after he signed from Belgian side Club Brugge on a five-year deal last summer.

To date, he has only made three appearances for the first team and during his only start former boss Quique Sanchez Flores brought him off after 45 minutes.

That was in their FA Cup third round tie against Newcastle United back in January, and the Belgium Under-21 striker hasn’t started a game since then.

The striker signed from Club Brugge last summer (Photo: Getty Images)

Chances of playing this season was very slim

Mazzarri had club captain Troy Deeney, Odion Ighaldo, who is being chased to play in the Chinese Super League, already at the club.

However, they brought in record signing Isaac Success and wide man Jerome Sinclair through the summer to bolster their attacking options.

And the chances the Oulare would get game time ahead of the four stars is very unlikely, but the game time for Zulte Waregem will help with his development.

He will return to the Hornets at the end of the season with some much-needed experience and will be able to contend for a place in the Premier League side’s squad.