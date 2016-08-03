Chelsea vs AC Milan Preview: Blues' US Tour wraps up in Minneapolis

The Blues wrap up a US tour filled with positives and negatives on Wednesday night as they take of Serie A giants AC Milan in Minneapolis.

Chelsea's International Champions Cup campaign has seen mixed results so far, as they beat fellow Premier League side Liverpool 1-0 before falling 3-2 to Real Madrid. AC Milan on the other hand were beat in their last outing, losing 2-0 to Liverpool but they did manage a penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich.

Team news

Chelsea: Conte's team has been fairly consistent throughout preseason but with more players returning to fitness, there should be more experimenting on Wednesday. Eden Hazard's brace against Real Madrid in his first appearance of the summer means he'll likely start. N'Golo Kante may be in line to feature for the first time in a Chelsea shirt.

Diego Costa was absent from the Real Madrid game through injury but Antonio Conte hinted the striker may return for the final game in the US.

Projected XI: Courtois; Aina, Terry, Cahill, Azpilicueta; Kante, Fabregas; Hazard, Batshuayi, Traore, Willian.

AC Milan: The Italian heavyweights are looking to get back to greatness this season and their final game in the United States could be a springboard for the season. Suso and M'Baye Niang have impressed so far in the preseason and will be threats to a Chelsea defence that still needs work.

Projected XI: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Romagnoli, Antonelli; Kucka, Montolivo, Bertolacci; Suso, Luiz Adriano, Niang.

Can Hazard continue his great form into this game? | Image credit: Getty Images

Background

The two clubs haven't played competitively since 1999. Both games in the Champions League that season ended in draws.

Antonio Conte has plenty of experience against AC Milan and especially against their manager, Vincenzo Montella. His seven encounters with AC Milan saw four wins for Conte's teams.

Chelsea and AC Milan last met in a friendly in 2012 and the Italians ran out 1-0 winners in the same competition.

Players to watch

Chelsea - N'Golo Kante: While he may only feature for 30 mins or so, Kante is expected to finally make his debut for Chelsea and prove why the Blues signed the midfielder. His role in Leicester's historic title win last season was obvious and if he can make a similar impact on his new club, Chelsea may be in the title race yet again.

AC Milan - Gianluigi Donnarumma: It's not often that a goalkeeper is the player to watch but Donnarumma is just 17 years old and has already cemented his place as Milan's number one 'keeper. The Italian already impressed last season and at such a young age, his future is one of the brightest in football.