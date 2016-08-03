Hornets winger Steven Berghuis joins Feyenoord on loan

Watford winger Steven Berghuis will ply his trade for Feyenoord next season in the Dutch top-flight after completing a season-long loan move.

The wide man wasn’t included in the squad for the Golden Boys’ 2-0 defeat to Championship side Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

And because of that matter, there was growing speculation that Berghuis would be heading for the exit on loan for the forthcoming season.

The winger played against Newcastle in the FA Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

Winger didn’t fit into Mazzarri's plans

New head coach Walter Mazzarri has implemented a 3-5-2 formation throughout pre-season, and the winger was not suited to the system.

The wide roles are occupied by wing-backs, and the Hornets signed two of those this summer, Juan Camilo Zuniga from Napoli on loan and Brice Dja Djedje from Marseille.

Berghuis joined the Vicarage Road side only last summer from AZ Alkmaar, penning a four-year deal in the process, but he struggled to make an impact during his first season with the Hornets.

He only managed to make 11 appearances throughout the campaign, but Berghuis started only once in that time against Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round tie back in January.

Berghuis has ambitions to play for the Netherlands (Photo: Getty Images)

Berghuis has international ambitions

The Hornets have been busy so far this summer, both on and off the pitch as half-a-dozen new players have entered the doors at Watford.

And the arrival of the two wing-backs and forward Jerome Sinclair from Liverpool spelt disaster for Berghuis, who was looking to make an impact this pre-season.

The Dutch international, made his debut for the Netherlands at the end of 2015, played the opening few games and impressed Mazzarri, but a move to Feyenoord will help with his international ambitions.

Berghuis departs after fan-favourite Almen Abdi joined Championship side Sheffield Wednesday permanently, and the squad are now short of creative options.

This may be the reason they’re chasing Lille playmaker Sofianne Boufal and Juventus ace Roberto Pereyra.