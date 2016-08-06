Jose Mourinho: Leicester City will have a different season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has claimed that Premier League champions Leicester City, will have a "different season" this year.

A lot more difficult this time around

​Claudio Ranieri's side shocked the football world last season, defying the odds to win the Premier League by an impressive 10 points.

However the pressure will be on them this campaign to produce similar results, but speaking in his press conference ahead of their clash, Mourinho believes that they can cope with the expectation.

He said: "I think it will be a different season for them but I think they can cope with the situation" as they have "a new experience playing in the Champions League, which changes the profile of their season."

Mourinho continued: "But they have a better squad, they've bought players, the manager is good and experienced" and "I think they can cope. I hope they can cope. I wish everything goes well for them."

Above: Leicester City lifting the Premier League trophy after their 3-1 win over Everton | Photo: Graham Chadwick/Daily Mail

Country were dreams are made

Many will argue that the Foxes' title heroics is the biggest shock in sport, but Mourinho believes that Premier League is the only one where this could happen, and be accepted.

He said: "This is the only country where everybody wants this to happen, and it's the only country where the football structures allow this to happen" as he believes "in other countries the powerful clubs don't want this to happen -- they don't want to share the money, the television rights."

Mourinho concluded: "In the other countries they want to be comfortable and know that they are always the top clubs, in the Champions League" as they "want it to be a competition of two, three or four and, if possible, just a competition of one" and admitted "this is a special country."

​Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 7 with kick-off at 4pm BST