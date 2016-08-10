Lucas Leiva looking likely to remain at Liverpool as Galatasaray pull interest in midfielder

Lucas Leiva looks set to remain at Liverpool until the end of the transfer window, after Turkish giants Galatasaray publicly ended their interest in the midfielder.

Following reports breaking on Tuesday that the Brazilian was weighing up an offer after his current club had accepted a fee from Galatasaray, the Turk's Sporting Director, Levent Nazifoglu, confirmed that the move was indeed cancelled.

It did look like Lucas was indeed finally going to leave Liverpool, with the inevitable stories about his departure that crop up every summer offering a little more this time, as Galatasaray had publicly stated that they were in talks with the Reds for a deal.

Deal collapses depsite Gala having offer accepted

Liverpool accepted an offer, thought to be in the region of £4.5million, with Lucas telling his suitors that he'd like 24 hours to decide his next move. It appears that he's opted against the move, judging by Galatasaray's news.

Nazifoglu told Turkish-football.com; "We are no longer pursuing Lucas Leiva, we will continue efforts to sign alternative names instead."

Lucas faces a battle for first team football

Lucas will now be left to continue his recovery from a knee ligament injury picked up last month, one that will keep him out of Liverpool's opening game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Upon returning from injury, Lucas certainly won't be guaranteed first team football, forced to battle with the likes of Marko Grujic and Kevin Stewart, all of whom are looking to displace one of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can in the Liverpool midfield.

Lucas faces competition from the likes of Kevin Stewart to even make the 18 man squad (photo: Getty)

That is providing he doesn't secure a move elsewhere during the remainder of the transfer window, which has around three weeks left. Newcastle United were said to be interested in his services, but it now appears that a reunion with the man who brought him to England, Rafa Benitez, is off the cards.