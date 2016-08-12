WSL 1 - City double-header catch-up: Cushing's Citizens march on

We at VAVEL want all our readers to have access to a round-up of every WSL match. However without a proper match day and, two league games straddling Conti Cup quarter final action, we’ve got a quick catch-up of the two games, so you don’t miss any of the drama.

Citizens survive late scare – Reading 1-2 Manchester City

Bafflingly both games feature current league leaders, Manchester City and they were first in mid-week action against a Reading side who were steadfast in their defence. The Royals were happy to let their opposition dominate possession as they looked to absorb the pressure and hit on the counter-attack.

Their game-plan was paying dividends until an unmarked Izzy Christiansen nodded the Sky Blues ahead late in the first-half; Reading's first real error quickly punished.

The WSL 2 champions regained their composure well and went back to their initial defence, showing more attacking motivation after the break. The Royals boast a reliable defence but there was little that could be done to stop Toni Duggan’s 20-yard screamer as it flew past Mary Earps and into the top corner. The hosts still had time for a late consolation as Lauren Bruton converted from the spot after Emma Follis was tripped in the box; Bruton just the third player to best Karen Bardsley in the league this year.

City celebrate against Doncaster. | Image credit: Nigel Roddis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

No joy at home for Donny – Doncaster Belles 0-4 Manchester City

After putting four past the Belles in the league cup four days before their league clash, City came into their league tie full of confidence. It took the Citizens just 14 seconds to open the scoring against the Belles at the Keepmoat, with Jane Ross heading home after a pin-point Georgia Stanway cross.

Christiansen added a second fifteen minutes in, getting just enough on the ball, following a corner, to beat Nicola Hobbs. Even with the Belles growing into the game they never looked like really threatening Bardsley’s goal and when Lucy Bronze met a Duggan corner with a bullet-header to make it three it was very much game over.

There was still time for Daphne Corboz to put the gloss on with a fine goal from outside the box, the ball just curling off of Hobbs’ fingertips on its’ way through.

Still yet to lose in the league this year and with four games remaining have City all but done the job?