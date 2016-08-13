United can win the league in my first season, insists Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that the Red Devils can win the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford.

Aiming for the top

Mourinho has been a success at every club he has managed, winning titles at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea again.

The Portuguese coach might just be the man that United need, failing to win the title since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge, back in the 2012/13 campaign.

United dominance in the English top-flight has slumped since then, but ahead of their opening game, Mourinho said that he was determined to return the glory days to Old Trafford.

He said the Reds "feel that we are a candidate to win the title," but admitted that United "know that others have the same ambitions as us."

He continued: "If, at the end of the season, somebody who is champion has been better than us, then great - that is football," but believes "In this moment as Manchester United football club, we cannot speak differently. We are going to fight for the title."

Mourinho concluded that United must "say we want to win the title, with all the respect for the others, and maybe we don't win" and instead, United could come to the end of the season "and be happy we finish in the top four."

Above: Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was two of the four signings made by new Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho | Photo: Sky Sports

Months of research

Mourinho was heavily linked with the top job at Old Trafford, after his dismissal from Chelsea. United have been decisive in his transfer proceedings, and Mourinho admitted that he had been working for months on where United needed improvement.

The Portuguese said that because he had not been working since December, he could watch "Manchester United play many, many times." As such, Mourinho "had an idea about the squad and when I arrived I was ready to be objective."

Mourinho concluded that he put the "targets were there on the table, after that was the club power and they were very strong, they were very good and they did everything before August 14."

Manchester United will take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court on Sunday, August 13 with kick-off at 1:30pm BST.