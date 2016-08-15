Philippe Coutinho vows to add more goals to his game after silencing the Emirates with stunning performance

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has vowed to add more goals to his game this season, after getting up and running in the perfect fashion away at Arsenal on Sunday.

In a thrilling match for all spectators, it was Coutinho who was the standout, scoring twice in the dramatic 3-4 win for his side.

They weren't simple goals either, the midfielder bending in a free-kick from 30 yards out to level up just before half-time, before volleying in from Nathaniel Clyne's cross to make it 1-3 later on.

Long hailed as the creative link between Liverpool’s deeper players and their strikers, Coutinho has certainly improved on his shooting under Jürgen Klopp, hitting a personal best total of 12 last season. His two strikes yesterday took his total under the German to 13 in 34 games, a record that betters one in three.

Coutinho scored a free-kick from miles out (photo; Reuters)

Coutinho striving for more

However, he’s keen to strive for more, telling the Liverpool Echo; “I think I can score more goals this season.” He went on to speak about last season’s figures, saying “I did that last season” when referring to improving his goals total, adding “now I want to keep on improving”.

Delighted with the win, Coutinho explained that despite his personal performance, "it's all about the team", saying "we feel good, it was a tough game but we played really well in the second half".

Praise for Mane as Reds show strength

The second half was capped off by a brilliant goal from Sadio Mane, who beat two players after picking the ball up on the right wing, before rifling past Petr Cech with his weaker foot.

Coutinho hailed Mane as a "top player", praising him for a "great goal" and revealing that he was "very happy" to have him as a teammate after his £30million move from Southampton earlier in the summer.

Keen to spread the love, Coutinho quipped; “It's not only him, we have a lot of quality players here and some who weren't here today. The squad is strong.”