Moyes looking to get Rodwell back on track

Sunderland manager, David Moyes has said that he believes that he can hopefully get the best out of midfielder Jack Rodwell.

Ignore potential

The Scot gave Rodwell his opportunity at first-team football back at Everton, handing him his debut at the age of 16.

The midfielder was touted as one England's hottest young talents very early on in his career, but his career has stalled since leaving Goodison Park.

Injuries and lack of form has seen him struggle at both Manchester City and in his two years at the Stadium of Light.

Rodwell started alongside John O'Shea in the midfield, in the Black Cats 2-1 defeat to his former club, but Moyes believes that he can get the best out of him.

He said: "I think Jack – I have said it a little bit with Adnan [Januzaj] too – needs to stop being potential.” The Scot believes “He needs to really decide ‘am I driven now to become a midfield player and one of the best I can possibly be?"

Moyes continued: “He has a lot of the attributes to be a good footballer – he needs to show it." He admitted, “He has had a few managers and a few clubs, but I know Jack and hopefully I can get the best out of him

Jermain Defoe celebrating his equaliser in Sunderland's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Ian Hodgson

Thriving under the pressure

It might a be new season, but it already seems that Jermain Defoe will be the main man again this campaign.

His 18 goals last season were one of the main reason's for the club's survival last season, and his equaliser against Pep Guardiola's side gave them hope on Saturday.

His goal made Defoe the joint 10th highest goalscorer in Premier League history, and admitted that he enjoys the pressure to better his goal tally.

He said: “It is the same pressure. Even when I was at Tottenham, you are the forward and people expect you to score goals.” Moyes feels, “It is a new season, you never know what will happen, but, as a forward, I want to score goals to help the team and the boys."

Defoe concluded: “I know how important my goals are and I’m sure the rest of the lads will chip in this year because we have some good players."

Sunderland will take on Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 21 with kick-off at 1:30pm BST.