Hugo Lloris out for a month with hamstring injury

Hugo Lloris is set for around a month on the sidelines, after seriously damaging his hamstring in Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.

Starting at Goodison Park, Lloris hobbled off - replaced by Michel Vorm - after just 38 minutes, with the Toffees 1-0 ahead thanks to Ross Barkley's goal. Spurs would go on to level up and draw thanks to Erik Lamela's header, but the Lloris injury overshadowed what could be a valuable point come the end of the season.

Four weeks out for Lloris

Now, after scans were conducted in the aftermath of the game, it's been confirmed by the club that Lloris is set to miss around four weeks of action, ruling him completely out of the opening weeks of the season.

It comes as a big blow for Lloris and his club, after the French shot-stopper returned from his Euro 2016 heartbreak with France, captaining his side to the final in their home country, only to lose out to Portugal in extra time.

He'd have been hoping to get over that disappointment by helping his club side start the season well, but Lloris will now have to watch on from the sidelines.

Lloris suffered Euro 2016 agony with France (photo: Reuters)

'Keeper will miss Liverpool game

The 'keeper will miss out on games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Stoke City and possibly Sunderland as he battles the injury, looking to recover as soon as possible. A boost for Tottenham is that there is an international break during his recovery, minimising the amount of games that Lloris will miss.

Substitute goalkeeper Vorm will fill in during his absence, casting away rumours that the Dutch international could leave before the end of the transfer window, presumably in search of first team football.