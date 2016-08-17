Manchester United hope Andreas Pereira goes on loan in the Premier League

Manchester United are hoping that Andreas Pereira follows the footsteps that Adnan Januzaj took this season. The young Belgian winger went out on a season-long loan to Sunderland, and they hope the Brazilian follows suit with a season-long loan move to a Premier League club, after being convinced by manager Jose Mourinho that he will have a future at Old Trafford. Now United are waiting on the Brazilian to make his move.

Frustration growing for the Brazilian

Like Januzaj last season, Pereira grew increasingly frustrated at then-manager Louis van Gaal for his lack of opportunities to play with the first-team. Pereira then got a chance to play with the first-team during the Red Devils in their opening preseason friendly against Wigan Athletic. He scored against the Latics and traveled with the team to China.​

Pereira celebrates his goal against Wigan Athletic (John Peters/Getty Images)

Despite traveling to China, he did not feature in any of the team’s final three friendlies or in the team’s Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth. It is believed that Pereira’s representatives were exploring the possibility of leaving United permanently after his demotion, but the club did not want to lose someone with his skill level at 20-years-old. Mourinho made it clear that although there aren’t any first-team places this year, that wouldn’t always be the case in the future.

Pereira is under contract until 2018 after signing a new deal in May 2015. He’s made 11 appearances for United in the first team. He scored in the Capital One Cup last year against Ipswich.

Middlesbrough linked

Despite interest from teams in Holland and Spain, United prefer that he stay in the Premier League to acclimate himself to how the game is played in England. Newly-promoted Middlesbrough is the team linked to make a move for Pereira. Mourinho knows Boro manager Aitor Karanka well from their time at Real Madrid.