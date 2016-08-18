Kelechi Iheanacho handed Manchester City contract extension by Pep Guardiola

One of the Premier League's most promising strikers, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been given a two-year contract extension by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The news signals Guardiola's intentions to continue Kelechi's involvement in first-team football at the Etihad after an impressive first season in 2015/16 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Kelechi extends Manchester City contract

Kelechi, just 19-years old, has extended his contract by two years, meaning he will be at City until 2021. After 14 goals for the Blues last season, many coming as a substitute, he is seen as one of the most talented young forwards in the country and the contract extension is good news for City fans.

Iheanacho celebrates scoring a hat-trick against Aston Villa last season | Photo: Getty Images

The Nigerian said that he could not express his happiness at the new deal, but went on to say that he is "very happy to sign" for a further two years with City and is "excited."

He added, however, that he must "keep working hard and express my feelings on the pitch," as well as "work really well and do great things for the team." He told the club's official website that he appreciates "everything the club has done for me so far at this point so I really need to help and work for them as well."

New City boss Guardiola has been busy in the transfer market with expensive acquisitions of John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, and Gabriel Jesus. So far, the club have spent more than £150m but only Gabriel Jesus has been added in the striking department, and will only join in January 2017. Pep's transfer business shows the faith he has in Kelechi, as well as Sergio Aguero, of course, to perform.

Guardiola impressed with Kelechi

Guardiola described Kelechi as "a natural goalscorer" and admitted that although he "knew about him before," he has "been really impressed with him," since he took over at the Etihad.

"I like his personality, his attitude, his ability," Guardiola said, before going on to say that City "hope to help him reach the highest level and to realise his full potential."