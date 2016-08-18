Morgan Schneiderlin should look to Luke Shaw as inspiration

It’s been a rough time for Morgan Schneiderlin as of late. After making a £25million move to Manchester United last year, it’s all gone a bit downhill for the French midfielder. He impressed under Louis van Gaal originally, making the move after the Dutchman called him to say that he was the reason for the team’s only loss with midfielder Michael Carrick starting in van Gaal’s first season at the club.

Once he moved, he already looked like that dominating central defensive midfielder that the Dutchman bought. Now, he’s a shadow of himself.

Schneiderlin failed to make the starting lineup in the FA Cup Final against Crystal Palace last year and has seen very few minutes under manager Jose Mourinho. He got the start in the team’s 5-2 preseason win in Gothenburg over Galatasaray but only got five minutes in the team’s opener against Bournemouth. In between that, he barely made France’s Euro 2016 squad because of N’Golo Kante’s blistering form for Leicester City. He only got on thanks to an injury from Lassana Diarra.

Schneiderlin and Shaw (R) look to catch Jordan Veretout of Aston Villa (Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

In need of some inspiration

It’s been hinted that the Frenchman could look to former Southampton partner and current teammate Luke Shaw as inspiration. The English left back had a difficult first season with United, showing up overweight in preseason and struggling to live up to the pressure of being the world’s most expensive teenager at the time.

Shaw worked hard to get back to his levels at Southampton and did just that early last season before a horrific leg break. The Englishman was even more determined this time around to make an impression on Jose Mourinho, giving up his holiday to make sure he was back to full fitness.

Schneiderlin will now need to conjure up the same drive and work ethic that Shaw has to prove he is the right man to play in what is a stacked holding midfield competition. The goal for the Frenchman is to play alongside Paul Pogba but will need to beat the likes of Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, and even Daley Blind if he wants that spot.