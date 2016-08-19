An entertaining goalless draw leaves both teams with one point from their opening two games

Arsenal also had their chances but they just couldn't score aswell. That brings to an end today's live Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal from the King Power Stadium. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time have a good night.

That was a very entertaining draw with both teams pushing until the end for the winner. Leicester were much better in the second half but they just couldn't get the winner. The draw leaves both teams on one point from two games which is not ideal but it could have been worse.

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Leicester City 0-0 Arsenal.

90+3' - Rob Holding receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Ulloa.

90+2' - Cech produces a wonderful save with his legs after Mahrez danced his way past the Arsenal defence.

90' - The referee decides to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

88' - Was that a penalty? Musa takes on Bellerin into the Arsenal penalty area and the defender is the wrong side and the striker goes down under a challenge and the Leicteser fans and players go mad but the referee doesn't give it. It looked a nailed on penalty.

87' - Leicester substitution: Albrighton is replaced by Ahmed Musa.

83' - A wonderful through pass from Sanchez finds Ozil through on goal but Schmeichel comes of his line quick to stop the shot from Ozil. Massive chance for the German to score there.

78' - Arsenal substitution: Chamberlain is replaced by Oliver Giroud.

75' - A brilliant passing move from Arsenal finds Walcott in the box and the winger hits a shot which goes straight at Schmeichel who makes no mistake by keeping it out.

73' - Double substitution for Arsenal: Xhaka and Cazorla are replaced by Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil.

70' - A brilliant through pass from Albrighton plays Vardy in on the right hand side of the box but the striker took one to many touches to allow Kosceilny to get back to put pressure on him as his shot went well over the bar.

67' - Leciester substitution: Okazaki is replaced by Leonardo Ulloa.

58' - Bellerin hits a fierce shot from 30 yards out that stings the palms of Schmeichel who did well not to push it out into the danger area.

56' - Leicester win a dangerous free kick on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area and Mahrez steps up to take it and it just goes over the crossbar. Good effort from the winger.

53' - Leicester substitution: Andy King replaced Mendy who has gone off with an ankle injury.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to get the second half underway. Game on!

Well that half promised so much after the blistering start to the game but both teams couldn't keep it going. Arsenal shaded the first half but the big decision of the half was whether it was a penalty or not for Leicester. It will be interesting to see whether any of the managers change anything at half time as both teams really need to win the game Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Leciester City 0-0 Arsenal.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

45' - Mendy receives a yellow card for stopping an Arsenal counter attack.

42' - What a massive moment in the game. Mahrez leads the Leicester break and plays a wonderful ball through to Vardy but Cech blocked his shot and then it came to Drinkwater who looked to have been brought down in the box but the referee waved away the claims. The crowd go wild but it was a very close decision and the benefit of the doubt went with the defender luckily for Arsenal.

31' - Good save from Schmeichel! Arsenal win a free kick out on the left hand side and Cazorla whipped in a very dangerous ball which went all the way through and was going to creep into the bottom corner of the goal but Schmeichel got down well to make a brilliant save.

25' - Chamberlin goes on a mazy run across the Leicester penalty area and curls a shot just wide of the goal. Good effot from the winger.

24' - The first yellow card of the game is awarded to Coquelin for a late challenge on Jamie Vardy.

20' - Arsenal are now starting to take control of the game as they continue to press for that all important opening goal. The home side are having to defend well to keep them at bay so far.

11' - The conditions are not great with the wind playing havock for the players. The game has hit a bit of lull at the minute as the both teams settle into the game.

3' - It has been a very fast start to the game as both teams win early corners but they lead to nothing. It is set up perfectly with both teams coming to attack.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to get the game underway. Game on!

With just over ten minutes to kick off at the King Power Stadium the atmosphere is buzzing as both teams look to bounce back from opening defeats. It has the feel of a big game so stick with us as we bring you the action live in a few minutes time. Stay tuned!

Arsenal substitutes: Ospina, Gibbs, Wilshere, Giroud, Ozil, Chambers, Elneny.

Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Coquelin, Walcott, Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez.

Leicester City substitutes: Hernandez, Musa, King, Amartey, Zieler, Gray, Ulloa.

Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Mendy, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

The team news from the King Power Stadium is in. Stay tuned!

Stay tuned to VAVEL.com for the latest Premier League and team news as it happens for Leicester City - Arsenal.

"I want to keep our big players, that's normal,” said Claudio Ranieri. “Our owner is very ambitious, he wants to maintain the same squad. It's normal other managers are looking at Leicester players, there's no message -- we are building and want to stay together.”

“You never switch off completely and you never forget it completely. Of course, you want to focus on the next game and get it out of the way. Unfortunately, any club in the Premier League cannot be made without a defeat, so you have to deal with it. The best way to deal with it is to focus on the next one and make sure that you have the desire and confidence to do well in that game.”

“We have gone through it [this week]. We watched the game, analysed it and then we go through it with the players. It is about always facing inconvenient facts and making sure the confidence is not damaged too much while still retaining the desire to do well in the next game. It is a process in three steps,” added Arsene Wenger.

“Leicester did very well last year, but they lost their first game. There’s already a big a tension, and that is what you want. That is what the Premier League will be about this season. We know the way that we respond to disappointment will decide our season.” - Arsène Wenger

Arsenal fans have yet again been calling for the board to spend money, after their only big money signing so far has been Granit Xhaka from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Also joining Arsenal is Takuma Asano and Rob Holding, from Bolton. The London club are in dire need of a central defender following the injuries to Gabriel Paulista and Per Mertesacker, whilst Germany international Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with the club.

Leicester City have recruited well in comparison to their opponents on Saturday, with Nampalys Mendy arriving on a record transfer, replacing N’Golo Kante before Claudio Ranieri broke their record fee yet again, this time for CSKA Moscow forward and Nigeria international Ahmed Musa.

Despite the opening day defeat, Leicester City fans were awarded good news after Riyad Mahrez signed a new contract with the club, following speculation that both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign the Algeria international.

Hull City fans are calling on Mike Phelan to be the new manager of the Premier League club after the former Manchester United assistant manager masterminded a victory of the Premier League champions. Adama Diomande opened the scoring just before the break, whilst Riyad Mahrez equalised from the spot before Robert Snodgrass scored the winner just before the hour mark.

Roberto Firmino and Francis Coquelin contest for possession | Photo: Getty images

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead against Liverpool in their opening game, before Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and a Philippe Coutinho brace gave Jürgen Klopp’s side a 4-1 lead before late goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers gave Arsene Wenger’s side a small chance of earning one point, but their whole performance just wasn’t up to standard.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live text commentary of Leicester City’s game against Arsenal on the second Premier League matchday of the 2016-17 season. Both teams suffered a defeat in the opening game, Leicester City lost to newly promoted Hull City whilst Arsenal took part in a seven-goal thriller in a 4-3 defeat at the Emirates against Liverpool.