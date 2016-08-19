Maloney and Hernandez complete smash and grab win for Tigers

That's all from me, Jonathan Walsh. I do hope you've enjoyed our commentary today. Be sure to stick with us through the remainder of the evening as we bring you reaction to this and all of the other games today.

FT: Swansea City 0-2 Hull City (Maloney 79', Hernandez 90+2')

Relegation? I think not! Abel Hernandez is on hand to grab his first goal of the season after a good team move; smash and grab in the extreme, not that Hull care. They've made it two wins from two!

GOAL! HULL HAVE SECURED THE WIN!

89' Swansea are pushing hard for a leveller and Kyle Naughton comes close, but a crucial block keeps him from a late equaliser. Still 1-0.

83' It should be two! Hernandez is set free down the middle and goes one-on-one with Fabianski, but the 'keeper makes a massive save to deny the forward.

79' Just after coming on, Maloney is in the right place at the right time to chest home a corner. The midfielder made the most of Snodgrass' delivery, which was flicked on by Davies. Hull are set to make it two wins from two!

GOAL! HULL LEAD THROUGH MALONEY!

75' Hull now applying pressure from set-pieces, they've had a few in a row - will one pay off?

69' Chance! A corner lands in the six-yard box and Hull's defenders play a game of ping-pong off each other before the ball squirms behind.

64' Sigurdsson breaks the boredom with a strong shot but it flies comfortably wide of the mark.

60' An hour gone and still nothing else to say. Will we get a winner in the next 30 minutes?

56' Still 0-0 at the Liberty Stadium. There's nothing in the way of clear-cut chances, despite Swansea's pressure.

52' Huge chance for Hull! Robertson does really, really well down the left and manages to cut the ball back to Snodgrass. The Scot can't make clean contact, as a slight deflection takes it behind for a corner which comes to nothing.

49' Nothing of note in the opening exchanges in this second half. Both managers talking things over with their staff in a bid to get things going.

Second half! We're back underway, with no changes for either side.

HT - Swansea City 0-0 Hull City

40' Stuart Atwell may have handed Jordi Amat a huge get out of fail free card, there. He clips Snodgrass' trailing leg on the edge of the area, but the man in the middle waves away the appeals.

37' Chance for Llorente! The huge striker rises highest to meet a cross from the right and heads narrowly over the bar.

34' Routledge tries a cheeky back-heel attempt but it is comfortably wide. Good play from Barrow to beat Robertson and create the chance, however.

31' Hull have a rare chance to come forward and yet again it is through Diamonde. His cross is deflected, and Fabianski does well to gather before Hernandez can react.

27' Jack Cork's curling effort from the edge of the box narrowly misses out on finding the far corner. Poor play from Robertson to concede possession there.

24' There's very little happening at the Liberty Stadium, unfortunately, but Llorente is continuing to cause trouble in the opposition box. The Spaniard's knockdown is just taken off Sigurdsson's toes.

20' Llorente has threatened to open the scoring on multiple ocassions now, but is yet to take a chance. He's headed just wide and been narrowly beaten to a few headers. Definitely Swansea's bright spark.

15' Diomande! He should do better there. Snodgrass leads a superb break for Hull and a brilliant ball into the forward, as well as some tidy footwork, sees him through on goal. The finish is sadly lacking, though.

11' Perhaps I spoke to soon? A period of Swansea pressure brings little in the way of joy for the hosts, who are struggling to break down a staunch Hull defence.

6' Almost an opener for Swansea! What did I say about this being dull? Jakupovic does really well to somehow tip Sigurdsson's half volley from the edge of the area onto the bar. Great ball from Naughton and set-up from Routledge.

5' Federico Fernandez lucky to escape without a booking on Abel Hernandez after hacking the striker down on the wing. Just a free-kick.

4' It's been a slow start in South Wales with neither side showing any real attacking intent in the opening minutes. A touch of composure on the ball wouldn't go amiss either.

Kick-off! We're underway at the Liberty Stadium.

It's as you were from a Hull perspective, and Swansea make their expected change - Sigurdsson replaces Britton in the starting side.

And the Hull starting eleven: Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Livermore, Davies, Robertson; Huddlestone, Meyler, Clucas; Snodgrass, Hernandez, Diomande.

Team news time! Here's the Swansea line-up: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Amat, Kingsley; Fer, Cork; Barrow, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente.

Predicted Hull City line-up: (4-3-3) Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Livermore, Davies, Robertson; Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas; Snodgrass, Hernandez, Diomande.

Predicted Swansea City line-up: (4-2-3-1) Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Amat, Kingsley; Cork, Fer; Barrow, Sigurdsson, Montero; Llorente.

Hull, much like their opponents, should name a largely unchanged eleven, perhaps even the exact same starting side. Harry Maguire is making a welcome return to fitness but will not be ready for Saturday's game. With Moses Odubajo, Allan McGregor, Michael Dawson and Alex Bruce all definitely out, it would be a surprise to see Phelan make any changes at all.

Swansea are likely to field a very similar team to that which started against Burnley last weekend, only with the addition of Gylfi Sigurdsson for Leon Britton. The veteran midfielder is currently carrying a knock and, like Borja Baston, may be forced to sit this one out.

Leroy Fer has already repaid some of the fee that Swansea paid for him with last weekend's goal. | Image credit: Swansea City

These two sides have met four times in the Premier League, with Swansea winning the last two encounters. The most recent meeting ended 3-1 in favour of the Welsh side, as Bafétimbi Gomis grabbed a brace. Before that, however, the Tigers were previously unbeaten against Swansea. After a 1-1 draw in their first Premier League meeting, a George Boyd goal was enough to give Hull a 1-0 win during the 2013-14 season.

In Hull's case, they were down before the season had even started; so many pundits thought. However, with Mike Phelan at the helm they went toe-to-toe with reigning champions, Leicester City and produced a superb showing to earn an unlikely victory - and went top of the Premier League for 24 hours in the process. Adam Diomande scored a bicycle kick to send the hosts into the break with a lead, but Riyad Mahrez levelled from the spot within two minutes of the restart. It was then Robert Snodgrass' strike just before the hour-mark that sealed a memorable and vital win at the KCOM Stadium.

Francesco Guidolin's men began the new campaign in fine form with an dogged performance against Burnley. Swansea were the better side and had the better chances, but they still had to be wary against a potent Claret attack, especially with Andre Gray and Sam Vokes leading the line. The winner came late through Leroy Fer's tap in, though Lukasz Fabianski had to make two superb saves late on to ensure they went back to Wales with all three points.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live text commentary of Swansea City's game against Hull City on the second Premier League matchday of the 2016-17 season. The Swans will be full of confidence after a solid defensive showing and hard-fought win last weekend, with the hopes of continuing that in front of their own fans. As for the Tigers, despite a build-up filled with relegation talk and uncertainty across the board, they also started the season with a highly impressive winning performance.