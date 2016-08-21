Swansea City 0-2 Hull City: Player ratings as Tigers continue 100% start to season

Hull City were impressive for the second week running as they made it two wins in as many games as the beat Swansea City 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Mike Phelan’s side held of the hosts’ pressure and they should have been awarded a penalty when Robert Snodgrass was tripped up inside the area.

However, his side did break the deadlock through Shaun Maloney opened the scoring on 79 minutes.

Abel Hernandez ensured the three points were heading back up to Hull with his strike in the second minute of additional time.

The Tigers now sit in the top four after Saturday’s victory, but how did the players get on during that excellent display against the Swans?

Jakupovic and Robertson celebrate the victory (Photo: Getty Images)

Back five brilliant once again

Eldin Jakupovic (8 out of 10) – Produced a brilliant save to push Sigurdsson’s shot onto the crossbar, but his defence stood tall and helped him out.

Ahmed Elmohamady (7 out of 10) – An effective performance from the Egyptian, as Swansea weren’t allowed to create anything down his side of the field.

Jake Livermore (7 out of 10) – The centre-half played well along side the skipper, Hull looked solid and never looked like they were going to be broken down.

Curtis Davies (9 out of 10) – Stand-out performer for the Tigers, as he helped to nullify Swansea’s threat, and provided the assist for the opening goal at the other end.

Andy Robertson (7 out of 10) – The hosts’ attacks came from Robertson’s side, as they weren’t having much luck with Elmohamady, but he kept the dangerous Barrow quiet.

Snodgrass and Meyler also celebrate the Tigers' victory (Photo: Getty Images)

Midfield strong once more

Sam Clucas (7 out of 10) – Signed a new three-year deal through the week and marked that with a brilliant performance, effective just in front of the back line.

Tom Huddlestone (7 out of 10) – Gave away possession of the ball at times in the game, but also provided some elegant passes to open up the Swansea defence.

David Meyler (7 out of 10) – One point in the game where he gave away the ball in a dangerous area, other than that, he stood strong with the midfield four.

Robert Snodgrass (8 out of 10) – Big first half chance came when the midfielder got forward, and he should have earned his side a penalty when his was tripped in the area too.

Hernandez strikes late in game

Adama Diomande (6 out of 10) – The forward missed a big chance when he hit wide from inside the area, and didn’t replicate his opening day display on Saturday.

Abel Hernandez (7 out of 10) – Was often left by himself fighting for balls up top, but his hard work was rewarded with a goal in additional time.

Maloney the super substitute

Shaun Maloney (8 out of 10) – The only substitute made, and a super one of that, he scored one and contributed setting the other one up too.