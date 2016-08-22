Mannone confident Moyes will bring in new signings

Sunderland AFC goalkeeper Vito Mannone, has said that he is confident that manager David Moyes will bring in new faces to the Stadium of Light before the end of the transfer window.

Can always do better

It hasn't been the start to the season that the Black Cats will have hoped for, with the defeat to Manchester City on the opening day, but hopes were high ahead of Moyes' first game on Wearside, when they welcomed rivals Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light.

However a strike from Patrick van Aanholt proved to only be a consolation, as an excellent double from Cristhian Stuani secured a 2-1 win for Aitor Karanka's side. It was clear from the result that the side need more reinforcements, and the Italian keeper insisted that the Moyes will be bringing in new faces to Wearside.

Mannone said: “We need to stay positive,” and was adamant after their defeat "We have to think about positives and what we can do better, train on it and, as the manager says, he is working hard to get players in."

The 28-year-old insisted: “Somebody will come in to help us and maintain a high level and high standard to get the points we need.”

Above: John O'Shea showing his disappointment after his injury in Sunderland's 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images

That's just the way it is

Sunderland's defensive unit were dealt another blow on Sunday, with John O'Shea hobbling off injured in the first half, to add to the departure of Younes Kaboul and the seemingly imminent exit of Lamine Kone. However the former Arsenal keeper believes that the injury to the Irishman is something that happens.

He told the Sunderland Echo: "You have to deal with it, it happens in games, it happens in the Premier League," and believes that “You have changes in front of you, a sending off or an injury. You just have to deal with it."



Sunderland AFC will take on Shrewsbury Town in the English Football League Cup at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, August 24 with kick-off at 7:45pm BST.