Peterborough United 1-3 Swansea City: McBurnie brace books Swans' spot in next round

Swansea City breezed through to the third round of the EFL Cup after beating Peterborough United 1-3.

Ollie McBurnie grabbed a brace after Jay Fulton opened the scoring, in what was a superb first-half showing from Francesco Guidolin's men.

They took the tempo down a notch in the second period and Leonardo da Silva Lopes scored a superb consolation for Posh, but it mattered little overall.

Swans storm into the lead

Francesco Guidolin made 10 changes coming into the game, which handed Mike van der Hoorn and McBurnie their competitive debuts. Only Jefferson Montero survived the weekend defeat to Hull City. There was also a first start for Neil Taylor, who returned late after Wales' heroics at the European Championships.

The night of first's began with Fulton's first goal for the club, as he headed in from close range to give the away side an early lead. It was a deserved advantage, too, after Montero had given Michael Smith a torrid time in the opening minutes of the match.

Mark Tyler in the Peterborough goal was being kept busy by both Ki Sung-yueng and Nathan Dyer being denied by the hosts' stopper. However, there was little he could do to prevent McBurnie staking his place for a spot in the squad. First, the former Bradford City man curled home a superb finish and then pounced on a rebound to score his second.

Posh pull a goal back thanks to late pressure

The second period saw Peterborough come back into things and James Maddison had a good early chance to reduce the deficit, but couldn't find the finish to match his run. Gwion Edwards and Dyer again had opportunities to get on the scoresheet though neither were able to find the target.

Da Silva Lopes then did grab a deserved goal for the home side as he picked the ball up 35 yards from goal, drove forward and slammed a blistering shot past Kristoffer Nordfeldt. Callum Chettle was denied late on and Tom Nichols smacked the post, but the game had already been won and the Swans were though to the next round.