Tony Pulis eyes Jay Rodriguez loan

27-year-old Jay Rodriguez will be subject to a loan bid by West Bromwich Albion as they look to add to their striking options before the transfer window closes next week.

Rodriguez, who suffered a serious knee injury which kept him out for 15 months; has struggled to nail down a place in the Southampton line up since returning. With Saido Berahino’s future still up in the air after a 20 million pound bid from Stoke City earlier in the summer, Pulis see’s Rodriguez as the answer to his problems.

Rodriguez has battled injury since his long spell out

Since returning from injury in July 2015, Rodriguez has struggled with injuries; the latest being an ankle injury which led to the striker having to undergo surgery.

Jay-Rod started his career at Burnley before sealing a move to the Saints in 2012. After impressing during the 2013/2014 season, he was called up by Roy Hodgson to the England squad to face Chile and made his debut for the Three Lions on November 15th 2013. He continued to impress and was tipped to be named in the squad for the World Cup in 2014 but suffered the serious knee injury in April which ruled him out of the tournament.

Rodriguez in action for England (photo: Getty)

Rondon needs goalscoring support

Salomon Rondon has been leading the Baggies front-line of late and scored the winning goal on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace. If Berahino does leave the Hawthorns before the end of the transfer window, Rodriguez is seen as a like to like replacement as like Berahino, he can play on the left hand side.

There has only been one incoming during the window for West Brom as Matt Phillips joined from QPR earlier in the summer and Pulis is eyeing a busy last week as he looks to complete multiple deals.