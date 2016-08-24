Jürgen Klopp hopes Emre Can's injury "not that serious" after Liverpool's EFL Cup win at Burton

Jürgen Klopp has suggested the injury that forced Emre Can off in Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Burton Albion in the EFL Cup is not as serious as initially feared as they await scan results.

The Reds progressed to the third round in style as goals from Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino, a Tom Naylor own goal and a Daniel Sturridge brace saw them comfortably through at the Pirelli Stadium.

But in one of the only minor blips of the evening, Can had to be replaced in the second-half after going down off of the ball with an apparent ankle problem, which he later had scans on to help determine the extent of the damage.

Can celebrates after one of Liverpool's second-half strikes. (Picture: 101greatgoals.com)

Speaking afterwards, Klopp explained to reporters that the German midfielder had "a little bit of a problem with the head" and "a little bit of pain in the ankle without any touch."

"I couldn't see any contact," continued the manager, who said that Can stretched out his leg in chasing after the ball, and said it went "a little bit floppy" and then he "had pain."

Can injury less painful after the game, reveals Klopp

But Klopp declared that it is "not that serious" because it's "not that big [of a] pain anymore" although he admitted "it's the ankle he had problems with at the end of last season."

The Reds boss acknowledged that Can is "a little bit worried" about the injury, having missed a handful of games with a similar issue last term, but added: "Hopefully it's nothing too serious."

Liverpool were forced to see out the final stages in Staffordshire with just 10 men after Divock Origi limped off and Klopp had exercised all his three substitutions.

Klopp and Origi, who scored the game's opening goal, share a laugh on Tuesday night. (Picture: This is Anfield)

But the German allayed any fears of another addition to the injury list, insisting the Belgian was only struggling with cramp against their Championship opponents.

Klopp also revealed that Can's injury - forcing him to be replaced by Kevin Stewart - scuppered his plans to involve Danny Ings from the bench, having spoke about the striker's need to develop match fitness earlier in the week as to the reason he would not be starting.