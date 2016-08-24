Tottenham handed home tie in the EFL Cup as they await Thursday's Champions League draw

Tottenham Hotspur will play Gillingham in the third round of the English Football Cup after the draw was conducted on Wednesday evening, following the conclusion of Accrington Stanley's 1-0 win over Burnley.

The tie, which Spurs are heavy favourites for, will be played on the week commencing September 19 with White Hart Lane the venue for the match.

Poch's side lost out to Arsenal last year

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been handed a much easier third round draw than last season, when they met fierce rivals Arsenal at home in the same stage. They lost the game 2-1, Mathieu Flamini popping up with an unlikely brace.

Flamini thundered in the winning goal last season in the third round (photo: Getty Images)

It will be the first time Tottenham have met the Gills in competitive action, with the League One side earning another trip to London after beating Premier League team Watford in the third round.

Pochettino has overseen a memorable League Cup run during his time at the Lilywhites, leading them to the final in the 2014-15 season. Unfortunately, they fell at the final hurdle with a 2-0 loss to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

The Champions League draw is 'where it's at'

Despite fans obviously having interest in the League Cup draw, it's Thursday's Champions League draw that they'll really be casting their eyes on. Tottenham are back in the competition, and will be in pot three for the draw.

Whilst it's impossible to predict who they'll get, the general consensus is that the worst case scenario for Spurs would be to draw Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco. Another bad situation would be if they were cast alongside Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco.

However, it could be good news for Pochettino's men, as the most favourable of draws includes CSKA Moscow, FC Porto and Ludogorets Razgrad.