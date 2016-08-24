VfL Wolfsburg announce signing of Emily van Egmond

Ahead of the start of the 2016-17 Frauen-Bundesliga season, the 2016 DFB-Pokal winners VfL Wolfsburg Frauen have strengthened their squad with the signing of the Australian international Emily van Egmond. The 23-year-old versatile midfielder has been given the squad number five joins from 1. FFC Frankfurt on a free transfer, and has signed a contract until the end of 2018.

"One of the best teams in the world"

Wolfsburg's Sporting Director and Head Coach, Ralf Kellermann said that “With Emily, we have signed a young all-rounder with international class, who has already collected Bundesliga and Champions League experience.” He also said that the signing would help them deal with long-term injuries to Luisa Wensing, Julia Simic and Ewa Pajor as they try and win in all three fronts – the Frauen-Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Women's Champions League.

Van Egmond also said of her delight at signing for the club, saying “I want to prove myself at the highest level and continue to develop, therefore the transfer to one of the best teams in the world is a huge opportunity."

van Egmond playing for Frankfurt in the Champions League Photo: weltfussball.de 1

Playing career

Van Egmond began her career with Newcastle Jets, the club in the town where she grew up in and after a season – she joined Canberra United.

Her first experience of European football came in 2011 when she joined Fortuna Hjørring where she played in the 2011-12 UEFA Women's Champions League where she played against the Swiss side BSC YB Frauen in the Round of 32.

She spent the next four years alternating between playing in Australia and America, having three spells with Newcastle Jets and spells with Western New York Flash, Seattle Reign FC, Western Syndey Wanderers and Chicago Red Stars. Van Egmond won the 2012 Women's Premier Soccer League Elite with Western New York Flash and won the 2014 Julie Dolan Medal with Newcastle Jets – given to the best player in the W-League.

In 2015, she joined 1. FFC Frankfurt but she couldn't help the club qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League as they finished just one point behind her new club.

International career

Van Egmond represented Australia at the 2009 AFF U16 Women's Championship, the only time this tournament at the age-level was run. Australia won the tournament, beating Thailand 8-0 and van Egmond scored their eighth goal.

van Egmond (right) battles with Marta in Australia's historic Round of 16 win - Brazil at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Getty Images 1

She made her first team debut for Australia in a friendly against DPR Korea in March 2010, and at the age of just 17 represented her country at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. In the group stage of the tournament, she scored her first goal for Australia – as they beat Equatorial Guinea 3-2. They were knocked out in the Quarter-Finals by Sweden who went on to finish third.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, Australia reached the Quarter-Finals where they played the hosts Brazil. After drawing 0-0, the game went to penalties where van Egmond scored a penalty, but eventually, Brazil won 7-6 on penalties.

To date, she's won 57 caps for her country and scored 14 goals.