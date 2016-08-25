Connor Roberts joins Bristol Rovers on six-month loan

Swansea City youngster Connor Roberts has joined Bristol Rovers on loan for the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Roberts spent last year on loan in League Two with Yeovil Town, making 45 league appearances as they finished 19th in the table.

Now, he makes the step up a division with a Bristol side that finished third in the same league last season, to win promotion to the third tier.

The full-back has already made two appearances for Swansea's U23s this season, playing every minute in their flawless start to the new campaign which has brought about wins over West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, now Roberts will further his senior experience in the game with this move, which is subject to international clearance.

Speaking to Bristol's official website, manager Darrell Clarke expressed his delight with his new signing, wishing him "a successful time" with the club.

“Connor was a regular in Yeovil’s League Two side last season and can play on the right or left, as a full back or wing back, and will provide competition to Daniel Leadbitter and Lee Brown for either of those places.”

The future is bright in South Wales

Roberts is now one of 10 Swansea players who have been sent on loan elsewhere, to further their development.

The 20-year-old had an immaculate campaign with Yeovil last term, winning three Player of the Year Awards as a result, and justified just why he is rated so highly at the Liberty Stadium.

A Wales youth international who made his under-21 debut back in March this year, he will hope another stellar spell away can pave the way for some first team action - similarly to how it has for Stephen Kingsley and Oli McBurnie.

The latter even enjoyed a spell with Rovers, and so Swansea will know all about what the club can do to help their youngsters.

Oli McBurnie, who scored twice for Swansea in their League Cup win over Peterborough United this week, enjoyed time with Bristol Rovers before breaking into the first team. (Photo: Swansea City AFC)

Other players hoping to go down this path include 21-year-old Kenji Gorre, who scored Northampton Town's winning spot-kick as they beat West Brom on penalties in the EFL Cup this week.

Adam King is a third Swan on loan in the third tier, with Southend United, while Ryan Hedges, Liam Shephard and Josh Vickers are all in the division below - the former two with Yeovil, and the latter with Barnet.

Matt Grimes, at Leeds United, and Oliver Davies, at Kilmarnock, conclude the host of youngsters currently gaining senior, first team experience elsewhere as the buzz around Swansea's Academy continues.