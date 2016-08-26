Southampton vs Sunderland preview: Black Cats looking to kickstart season against Saints

David Moyes' Sunderland side will be looking to kick start their campaign, with a first league win, but face a tough test when they take on Claude Puel's Southampton side.

Above: Claude Puel on the touchline in Southampton's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images

Getting up and running

This summer brought around another revolution on the South Coast, with Ronald Koeman moving onto Everton, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Graziano Pelle all moving on from St Mary's.

Puel was brought in after success with Lille, Lyon and Nice. However, it hasn't been the start that many Saints fans will have wanted.

They drew 1-1 with Watford on the opening day, which many would have expected them to win, which didn't give fans much hope travelling to Old Trafford.

A double from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, gave the Red Devils a comfortable 2-0 win over the Saints, and with Arsenal coming up after the international break, three points would be helpful against the Black Cats.

Above: Adnan Januzaj celebrating his goal in Sunderland's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town | Photo: Reuters

Things on the up

Optimism was high ahead of the season for many on Wearside, with Sam Allardyce seemingly taking the helm at the Stadium of Light.

However once again the club's plans were thrown into the turmoil, with Allardyce off to take the England job, while Moyes was swiftly brought in.

However it has been a poor start to the campaign, with 2-1 defeats to both Manchester City and Middlesbrough respectively.

However Black Cats fans were given hope midweek, with a late strike from Adnan Januzaj giving them a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, with many hoping that they can carry form over into the Premier League.

Team news

Puel was given a boost ahead of Saturday's game. confirming in his pre-match press conference that Ryan Bertrand has returned to training, but may only be fit enough to make the bench.

Oriol Romeu has recovered from a knock picked up against Jose Mourinho's side, but Jeremy Pied is out, after picking up a knee injury in training.

Moyes was given yet another injury blow, with Vito Mannone been the latest on the crocked list, with a elbow injury which has ruled him out for three months.

John O'Shea is also expected to be an absentee, while Jordan Pickford and Steven Pienaar expected to be brought in. New signing Javier Manquillo is also be expected to be named in the 18-man squad.

Southampton FC will host Sunderland AFC at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, August 27 with kick-off at 3pm BST.

