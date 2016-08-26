Two late goals see things finish 1-1 at St Mary's

Thanks for tuning in to VAVEL's live commentary of today's Premier League match! We hope to see you in the future, although with the international break coming up next week you will have to wait a couple of weeks for your Premier League fix.

There was little between the sides overall, with both teams taking turns dominating the play. A draw is probably a fair result in the end and neither manager will be too upset with the result.

Moyes gets off the mark as Sunderland manager with this away point, and Puel is still searching for his first victory as Southampton boss.

FULL TIME: It ends 1-1 on the South Coast, with Defoe's opener cancelled out by a late Rodriguez strike.

90' + 4 - Djilobodji puts the ball out for a corner. This could well be the last play of the game.

90' + 3 - Rodriguez almost connects with a looping cross into the 18 yard area, but there is just too much power on the ball.

90' - Southampton win a corner as the fourth official announces there will be four minutes of added time. Rodwell also goes into the book for a foul in the lead up to that attack.

89' - The free-kick is headed out for a corner by Fonte. Sunderland taking their turn at applying some pressure now.

89' - Lens wins a free-kick for Sunderland inside the Southampton half here, after he was hauled to the ground by Targett.

88' - So close! Targett whips the free-kick towards the top corner and it was not far wide!

87' - The hosts are not settling for the one point and are looking for the win. They've won a free-kick 25 yards from goal after Redmond was fouled by Love.

It's Jay Rodriguez who finds the net with a shot from the edge of the area, and Pickford will be disappointed that he didn't keep that one out! 1-1 here.

85' - GOAL for Southampton!

Southampton pressing on in the hopes of gaining a late equaliser just as they did in this fixture last season. Can they repeat that feat once more?

84' - Ward-Prowse takes the free-kick and it is cleared by a combination of Pickford and van Aanholt.

83' - Southampton have a free-kick in a dangerous area now, after Long is fouled by Djilobodji.

82' - SUB for Southampton - Hojbjerg is replaced by James Ward-Prowse as the hosts look for a late equaliser.

80' - GOAL! Defoe slams the penalty home! 1-0 to Sunderland here!

Late drama once again in this fixture, as Jose Fonte fails to track the run of Defoe and drags him to the floor in the area!

78' - PENALTY to Sunderland!

It appears that Love will slot in beside Rodwell in the centre of midfield, rather than changing to a five at the back.

76' - SUB for Sunderland: Lynden Gooch is replaced by right-back Donald Love, as Sunderland look to close out the game.

74' - SUB for Southampton: Jay Rodriguez takes the place of Austin, who faded out of the game after a lively opening 15 minutes.

71' - The home side are piling on the pressure now. This time it is Redmond once again who is allowed to test Pickford from outside of the box. The Sunderland keepers is not happy with his defenders, who failed to close down the shot.

70' - Close for Southampton! The substitute Long forces a good save from Pickford from 20 yards out, that shot was goal-bound!

69' - Redmond works his way past Djilobodji before trying to place his shot past Pickford, but he can't get the connection he desired and the effort is easily mopped up by the keeper.

67' - SUB for Sunderland: The recently booked Pienaar leaves the field of play and is replaced by Jeremain Lens.

67' - SUB for Southampton: Shane Long takes to field, replacing the largely anonymous Dusan Tadic.

65' - Pienaar goes into the referee's book after a wild challenge from behind on Targett.

64' - SUB for Sunderland: Duncan Watmore takes the place of the injured Borini on the right-wing.

63' - Borini is down with a problem shortly after taking that set-piece, and it doesn't look like he will continue on.

62' - Borini takes the free-kick and hits a shot that is almost like a pass to Fraser Forster. A good opportunity once again wasted by Sunderland.

62' - Adnan Januzaj wins a free-kick just outside the area after a wonderful run took four opposition players out of the game, before he was fouled.

59' - Southampton win a corner after Hojbjerg's shot is deflected over the bar by Djilobodji.

58' - Charlie Austin is caught offside once again. He is making some incisive runs but the timing has just been a little off this afternoon.

53' - van Aanholt lifts the ball into the area and it is knocked on to Djilobodji. The defender is in an offside position however and the move comes to an end.

53' - A heavy touch from Pienaar in the centre of the pitch leads to a collision with Romeu, and Lee Mason opts to award Sunderland a free-kick.

50' - The ball is whipped in at pace and bounces out for a goal-kick, despite appeals from both sides for a handball of some sort.

50' - Southampton have a free-kick not far away from the corner flag after Borini commits an unnecessary foul on Redmond.

48' - It appears Steven Davis has received a yellow card here for a late challenge on Rodwell.

46' - The away side get proceedings back underway here. Let's all hope for some goals in the second half!

The players are back out for the second period, which is just about to get underway!

The opening 45 minutes have been evenly split between the two sides, with Southampton dominating early on before the away side came into the game during the latter period of the half.

45' + 1 - Mr Mason blows for the half-time whistle and it remains 0-0 here on the South coast.

45' - There will be just the one minute of added time here at St Mary's.

The defender is up and about now however, it doesn't look as if he will have to be taken off.

38' - Not a good sight for Sunderland fans here as van Aanholt looks to have a problem...

38' - The ball makes its way to Tadic on the left wing, and his cross finds Cedric who blasts his shot straight at Pickford.

35' - It's a better delivery this time, but Rodwell just can't leap high enough and the ball glances off the top of his head and out for a goal-kick.

35' - Sunderland are on top now, and they've won another free-kick in a promising area. Can they do better with this one?

33' - And yet again the away side have wasted a decent opportunity, as the free-kick is taken short and then put straight out of play for a goal-kick by van Aanholt.

33' - Borini wins a free-kick in a dangerous area for Sunderland after van Dijk leans into his back a little too heavily for the referee's liking.

29' - Lee Mason shows Redmond a yellow card for dissent, something we're starting to see more of in the Premier League now under the new directive.

28' - The away side starting to grow into the game a little more now, after the hosts dominated the early stages.

25' - Kone passes up a fantastic opportunity at the back post! van Aanholt's cross picks the big Ivorian out and how his free header has not found the net is a mystery!

19' - Sunderland win their first corner of the game after Manquillo's cross is turned over the bar by Virgil van Dijk.

17' - Southamton are certainly on top at the moment, and the warning signs are there for Sunderland who look disorganised at the back.

11' - Austin and Tadic with some neat link-up play near the edge of the box, and the former fires a shot from 20 yards that Pickford is forced to parry out for a corner.

10' - Close for the hosts! Tadic fires a half volley just over the bar after the Sunderland defence were dragged all over the place.

8' - Southampton look to spring a counter-attack after robbing Manquillo of possession, but Cedric is caught offside and the move is swiftly brought to an end.

6' - It has been a fast game in the opening exchanges, both teams are looking well up for this!

2' - Unfortunately for the away side it comes to nothing, a bit of a waste for Moyes' men.

2' - Sunderland win a free-kick just inside the Southampton half here...

1' - And we're off, the hosts will be attacking towards the left in the first half and vice versa.

The teams are out on the pitch, and kick-off is now just moments away!

So Manquillo makes his debut for Sunderland after signing earlier this week, and Pienaar gets his first Premier League start for the Black Cats after coming off the bench in last week's Wear-Tees derby defeat.

Moyes however has made five changes to the side that lost against Middlesbrough, with Jordan Pickford, Lamine Kone, Javier Manquillo, Steven Pienaar and Fabio Borini replacing Vito Mannone, Donald Love, Paddy McNair, John O'Shea and Duncan Watmore.

The hosts make just the one change from their last match against Manchester United, with Charlie Austin taking the place of Shane Long up front alongside Nathan Redmond.

Sunderland Substitutes: Stryjek, Lens, Khazri, Asoro, Watmore, McNair, Love.

Southampton Substitutes: McCarthy, Yoshida, Clasie, Long, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Bertrand.

Sunderland: Pickford; van Aanholt, Kone, Djilobodji, Manquillo; Rodwell, Pienaar; Januzaj, Gooch, Borini; Defoe.

Southampton: Forster; Targett, van Dijk, Fonte, Cedric; Davis, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Tadic; Redmond, Austin.

Just under an hour to go until kick-off, which means that the team sheets are in! Let's start with the hosts...

Puel's side have almost no injury problems whatsoever, with only Florin Gardos and Jeremy Pied out injured, leaving the majority of the squad injury free and available for selection.

A man that could well make his debut during the game is Moyes' latest signing Javier Manquillo, who joined on a season long loan deal from Atletico Madrid during the week. Black Cats fans will hope that the former Liverpool loanee is the man to resolve their full-back issues of late.

Sunderland will have to remain strong in the face of adversity, with their squad looking incredibly bare after various injuries to key players. Jan Kirchhoff, Vito Mannone, Sebastian Larsson, Billy Jones and Lee Cattermole are all injured whilst John O'Shea, Lamine Kone and Fabio Borini are doubts after only returning to training in the last few days.

Sunderland on the other hand have not been showing any particular strengths with their recent performances. With a proven goalscorer like Jermain Defoe up front however there is always a chance that he can nab the winner, as he so nearly did in the 1-1 draw at St Mary's last season but for Virgil van Dijk's last gasp equaliser.

Something that could potentially be a deciding factor in today's game is the pace that Southampton possess in the forward areas. Nathan Redmond and Shane Long have started both Premier League matches for the Saints and are certainly not players you want to have running at you with your back to goal.

The home side have the edge when it comes to the overall record between the two teams, winning 25 encounters to Sunderland's 24 whilst 16 games between the two have ended in a draw. As we know however, statistics don't mean everything and anything can happen on the day of the match!

Both Southampton and Sunderland are under new management this season of course, with Claude Puel taking the reigns on the South coast whilst David Moyes was appointed up in the North-East. The men in the dugout will both be hoping that today's match will herald their first Premier League win as managers of their new clubs.

Both sides go into today's game searching for their first win of the new Premier League season. The Saints drew 1-1 with Watford on the opening day before losing 2-0 away to Manchester United last weekend, whilst the Black Cats have suffered two defeats against Manchester City and local rivals Middlesbrough.

Sunderland fans will be hoping that their team can perform a great deal better than they did on that day, and would gladly welcome a performance more akin to the display in the 1-1 draw between these two clubs last season.

Today's match will take place at the 32,505 capacity arena that is St Mary's Stadium, where the infamous 8-0 Southampton drubbing of Sunderland took place back in the 2014/15 season.

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of one of today's 3PM kick-offs, Southampton vs Sunderland! I'm Jack McGraghan and I will be taking you through what will hopefully turn out to be an interesting game between the two sides.