The Toffees win a brilliant end to end game thanks to Given's head

I've been Ninad Barbadikar and it's been a real pleasure to bring game to you and I hope to see you soon for many more such exciting games! Thank you for following and Cheers!

A thrilling encounter at Goodison Park is settled by an own goal from the veteran shay given after Baines' penalty hit the Irishman's head and turned into his own net. A brilliant game from Koeman's side as they were the dominant force throughout the game, and credit to Stoke to keep fighting to equalise and try to force their way through, but the everton defence was rarely tested.

94': FULL TIME: EVERTON 1 STOKE CITY 0

93': Holgate does really well to ride a tackle and get a free kick for Baines and his strike is saved comfortbaly by Shay Given.

92':Everton remain on the front foot and are in control of the game as Stoke still look for a half chance

91': Everton controlling the game well in the last few minutes as they remain on the front foot and do not allow Stoke any touches of the ball.

90': Four minutes additional time being added here as Stoke look for an equaliser right at the end of the game.

89': Stoke going at it all out in attack as the defenders try to release the attackers into space but Arnautovic takes the ball over the line

89': Gareth Barry is yellow carded for a professional tackle to stop Stoke's counter attack.

88': Final sub for Everton as Bolasie is taken off for the homeboy Tom Davies who is very highly rated amongst the Goodison faithful.

87': Arouna Kone does ever so well to keep the ball in play and looks to get a shot away as the players look more and more tired now

86': Bolasie with a wild attempt at goal as Everton look to secure possession and see the game out.

83': Now Everton make another change with Rodrigo Funes Mori coming off for Barkley as Koeman aims to shut up shop and see the game out

82': Looks like Everton players are slightly tired as Barkley tries a lazy pass to Kone, but its intercepted.

79': WHAT AN ATTEMPT! Barry does ever so well to set up Bolasie after a corner, but the winger curls the ball just wide of Given's post! unbelievably still 1-0 Everton here.

78': Change for Stoke as Hughes goes for the win with bringing Bojan off for Imbula

77':GIVEN DENIES BARKLEY AGAIN! what a brilliant save from the veteran as he turns back time to deny Barkley a goal once again.

76':Erik pieters hoists a high cross looking for a head in the box, but the cross is well gathered by Stekelenberg with a big leap

75':Gueye fouls Allen after reading the pass well and tries to intercept but fouls the welsh maestro in doing so

74':Cameron strides from defence into midfield and tries to pass to Allen but Williams clears the ball.

71':Yannick Bolasie tries to play it in for Baines but Imbula gathers well and Given takes it.

70':Arouna Kone comes off the bench for Everton in place of Kevin Mirallas who has had a really good game from a team performance perspective.

69':Joe Allen goes for the heroic but Gueye is on his back and prevents the Welshman from getting a clean contact on the ball as Arnautovic picks up the rebound and is flagged offside.

68':Excellent defending from Holgate, Stoke putting more and more pressure on Everton as we see more bodies up front for the potters.

67': Now Stoke looking to get on the front foot with Walters leading the charge.

65': Peter Crouch is taken off by the boyhood Everton fan Jon Walters to add more physicality in attack for Stoke.

64': BRILLIANT FROM GIVEN! Ross Barkley does very well to set himself up with a good first touch and gets the shot away with his second but Given parries well.

62': Lukaku does well once again to drive at the Stoke city defense and looks to take a shot on his left side but Geoff Cameron sticks to his guns and stops the big man.

61':Imbula did well to stride ahead in midfield and his run is interrupted and the ball reaches Barkley who does just a tad too much to keep the ball

60': Baines' fine cross after a good passing move is blocked by shawcross for a corner, good spell from everton.

57': ARNAUTOVIC HITS THE POST! Stoke are so so unlucky here, Arnautovic does brilliantly well to create the chance for himself and is incredibly unlucky to hit the crossbar with his effort.

56': Yellow for Pieters, the full back committs into a challenge on Holgate as the youngster tried to set Everton away for a counter and he is stopped by the dutchman.

55': Arnautovic aims for the head of Crouch at the far post with the set piece, but his effort is well saved by Stekelenberg.

54':Now Everton looking to calm things down and keep the ball as Stoke keep chasing the game.

51': 1-0 EVERTON! OWN GOAL FROM PENALTY! Leighton baines' penalty goes into the net off the head of the unfortunate Shay Given and Everton finally have their lead.

50':PENALTY TO EVERTON! Bardsley gets Williams down unintentionally and Michael Oliver points to the spot!

49': HOW HAS LUKAKU NOT SCORED! A brilliant touch from Holgate sets up the Belgian but his shot goes through given and is blocked off by shawcross.

48': Lukaku decides to go at it all by himself and ignores the good run of Mirallas as his shot goes off for a corner.

47': BARKLEY ONCE AGAIN! Barkley goes ever so close as Given looks on as the ball goes behind him, positive start from Everton.

46':Everton looking to settle and create a steady build up as they control the ball

SECOND HALF:45': Everton get us off for the second half as they aim to keep the pressure on Stoke.

47': HALF-TIME: Both teams playing some very quick football and getting at each other at the earliest opportunity possible, it's been a very open and entertaining game so far, take a breather and we will be back for the SECOND-HALF. The score is 0-0.

45': We have two minutes added on here, as half-time approaches at Goodison, it's been a very exciting and end to end game.

44':Barkley's set piece fails to create any chance as Arnautovic stops the quick Mirallas and tries to get Stoke away for a counter.

41':The game finally gets a breather with the injury to Arnautovic as Hughes looks on at his medical teams for news.

40':Arnautovic goes down after bolaise catches him on his achilles or his ankle, and looks like its going to be concerning for Hughes.

39": BARKLEY GOES CLOSE AGAIN, A good cross from Holgate reaches the midfielder but just cant get a touch in time to tap the ball in.

37': Barkley tries to play in Bolasie after a good spell, but the pass was very hopeful and Stoke get it clear from the box and Jagielka intercepts and gets Everton back ahead and they earn another corner.

36': It's been an incredible game so far and has been very end to end, rarely a moment to breath for supporters both home and away alike.

35': Stoke defending the corner deep with players in the box as Everton have the majority of the momentum in the game.

34': Given reacts well to Mirallas's well created chance as Everton get another corner.

32': What an interception from Bardsley as he stops Lukaku from getting a pass away to Barkley who was clear on goal and the ball is going from end- to end.

30': Lukaku does ever so well to weave his way past the stoke midfield, but a tackle stops his progress.

29': Gueye tries to hoist the ball into the box for the everton attackers, but mirallas struggles to get to it.

27': Everton again are wasteful with a good chance created by Barry and a shot from Barkley is deflected off Shawcross and the deflection is well saved by veteran shay given.

26':Arnautovic does well to get back and help Pieters defending against Bolasie.

25':Everton have wasted the close cut chances they have had so far and Koeman will not be a happy man at half-time.

24': WILLIAMS EVER SO CLOSE! Crouch has stopped Goodison hearts with a brilliant clearance off the line, good corner from Everton and Williams will be frustrated.

23': End to end action at Goodison here, as the score remains 0-0 as Everton look to press on once again and get a corner off Whelan

21': Imbula hesitates to take a shot from a clear angle,took too much time, the away fans will be disappointed.

20': THAT WAS CLOSE! Lukaku takes advantage of dismal defending from Stoke, and Shawcross makes up for his earlier slip in defending by blocking the Belgian's shot.

18':Mirallas looks to break after a good through ball, but is waved offside.

13':Everton looking to control the game and Stoke have failed to break their rhythm so far, missing shaqiri and bojan badly.

12': Time and again, Stoke try to get the ball wide, and look for their big target man, Peter Crouch, through any kind of cross.

08': Stoke were finally getting a chance to break, but Mirallas gets a yellow for pulling Phil Bardsley and preventing the away side from creating any sort of threat.

06':Everton looking to use the pace and width of Mirallas and Bolasie to give Lukaku a decent delivery, but so far, no real end product.

05': A decent build-up from Everton ends with Mirallas getting a shot away after good skill, but Given gathers well.

04' Everton keeping the ball and probing around for any spaces after a speedy start.

01': And here we go, the game kicks off with Everton looking to get on the front foot.

Ronald Koeman gives his pre-match thoughts on Evertonfc.com, "Always what you like to do is put out the strongest team at the moment" and added that "I like to see how we start today".

It will be certainly disappointing for Hughes not to have Shaqiri back, he was expected to be fit by today today but misses out and also Bojan drops to the bench as the manager goes with a more direct approach by playing Diouf, Allen and Arnautovic behind the experienced Crouch.

Pre match thoughts from Stoke's Arnautovic : "Last season was a terrific game, we hope we can replicate the three points this afternoon".

Still an hour to go for the game, As both teams have fielded strong line-ups with Stoke trusting the veteran Peter Crouch ahead of his impressive hattrick against Stevenage and will be hoping to make a difference against Koeman's Everton who have fielded their new signings, Yannick Bolasie and Ashley Williams.

Stoke City subs: Haugaard; Muniesa, Adam, Walters, Bojan, Ramadan, Ngoy.

Everton subs : Joel, Deulofeu, Kone, Lennon, Oviedo, Funes Mori, Davies

Both teams have players who can make an impact when called upon to do so, the substitutes will be with you soon..

Everton Starting XI: Stekelenberg, Baines, Williams , Jagielka, Holgate, Gueye, Barry, Mirallas, Bolasie, Barkley, Lukaku.

Stoke City Starting XI: Given; Bardsley, Shawcross, Cameron, Pieters; Whelan, Imbula; Diouf, Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch.

An hour to go until kick-off, but team news will be with you shortly..

Everton: Everton sit fifth in the early league standings going into this game and will hope to make goodison park a happier place than it used to be under Roberto Martinez. Ronald Koeman's side have won one and drawn one so far and made light work of Yeovil Town in the league cup and will be hoping to give new manager Koeman a bright start by beating the Potters. Ross Barkley has emerged as the standout player so far this season for the blues as Gerard Deulofeu has been favoured by Koeman in the forward so far, but last season's star Romelu Lukaku will certainly start this game, as new boys Ashley Williams and Yannick Bolasie look to make their debuts for the side.

As for the Hughes's Stoke, they will not have liked how the season has started for them, they remain in the bottom half of the table, but the formidable trio of Marko Arnautovic, Krkic Bojan and Xherdan Shaqiri will once try to mesmerise their opponents, the last scoreline between these two ended on a thrilling 4-3 with Stoke's Shaqiri bossing the game and giving the away side a win, he will be hoping to produce some similar magic today.

Today's venue of course is Goodison Park as Everton look to put behind home game blues and beat Stoke and add to the Potters' misery, as for the away side, Peter Crouch had an excellent game midweek in the league cup against Stevenage and will be hoping to make an impact off the bench.

Hello to one and all, and welcome to VAVEL.com's live text commentary of this weekend's first Premier League game, between Everton and Stoke City. I'm Ninad Barbadikar, and I'll be bringing you live minute-by-minute coverage of the clash at Goodison Park, with kick-off set for 15:00BST. We'll have team news around an hour prior to that, but stay with us until then as we build up to what should be an entertaining match.