Conte still looking for improvements after convincing Burnley win

Chelsea FC manager Antonio Conte, has said that his side can still improve, after their third consecutive league victory with the 3-0 win over Burnley.

Keep on improving

It has been an excellent start to the Italian's tenure at Stamford Bridge, having led wins over West Ham United, Watford and Bristol Rovers, and looked to carry that on against Sean Dyche's side.

It proved to be a simple victory over the claret and blues, with goals from Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses giving them the three points, but the manager insisted that his side can still improve.

"It was a good performance and a good game," Conte told his pre-match press conference and admitted "I'm pleased to see the team play very well and create a lot of chances," and reiterated the fact "After 13 games we haven't conceded a goal, the clean sheet is very important because that increases our confidence in what we are doing. Now we must continue."

​When asked if there was room for improvement, he said: "Usually when we play a game - win, lose or draw - I like to show my players the good things and the bad things," and firmly believes "I think we can improve a lot but we are improving. Today we decided to win the game. I repeat, I am pleased but we must continue about this way."

Above: Eduardo been unveiled as a Chelsea FC player | Photo: Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Still looking to add more men

Conte has made two significant additions to his Blues side, with the arrivals of Michy Batshuayi and N'Golo Kante. Goalkeeper Eduardo has been the latest addition to the squad, but Conte has said that he is looking to add more players to the squad.

"There isn't a specific number," the Italian told Sky Sports, but firmly stated "The club and I are working very hard every day to find the right solution in transfer market because we all know that this transfer market is very crazy."

He concluded: "I am very pleased to work with the players I have because the attitude and work-rate I see every day is fantastic," but stated that "We are working together to find the right solution to improve this squad."

Chelsea FC will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday, September 11 with kick-off at 4pm BST.