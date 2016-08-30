Jeremain Lens completes Fenerbahçe loan

Jeremain Lens has joined Fenerbahçe on a season-long loan, the Turkish club today confirmed.

Lens himself already confirmed that the deal was ready to go ahead earlier this week, telling media back in the Netherlands that he was due for a medical today.

He explained that the move has materialised due to his growing frustrations at Sunderland, where he has fallen massively out of favour.

With him hoping to get back into the picture with Holland, he has chosen to move elsewhere for playing time, reuniting with Dick Advocaat in Turkey - the man who signed him at Sunderland, and the coach he also played under at PSV Eindhoven.

If Advocaat manages to get the best out of the winger, then he has a view to buy at the end of the season too.

Jeremain Lens tours his new training ground. (Photo: Fenerbahçe S.K.)

Lens bids farewell

After the deal went through, Lens took to his Twitter to address the move and his time on Wearside.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I have taken the decision to be loaned for the remainder of the current season," he stated, starting a series of tweets.

"I've known ups and downs with Sunderland, but I'm proud that one day I'll look back at my career and see Sunderland as the club that gave me my first Premier League experience," Lens added, shedding a positive light on a frustrating spell for him.

The winger looked to be a promising addition when Advocaat signed him for £8 million from Dynamo Kyiv last summer. An experienced forward with a good scoring record, plus international and Europa League experience; he looked like someone who could give Sunderland a real spark in the final third.

However, criticisms regarding his work rate and attitude came in and amongst a few niggling injuries, limiting him to 20 appearances in the Premier League in 2015-16.

On his day though, Lens is a fantastic addition to any team, offering pace and power going forward - attributes that allowed him to bag three goals out wide in only 14 league starts.

With his final game for the Black Cats seemingly played, the Dutchman rounded off by thanking Sunderland and their fans for the good times.

"Special thanks to all the fans who were always there for me."