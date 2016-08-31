Ibrahimovic makes players train harder, admits Fosu-Mensah

Manchester United youngster, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has admitted that star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes him and the rest of the Red Devil's squad train harder.

Making a big difference

Many questioned if Ibrahimovic could still produce his top football at the top level, at the age of 34. However since his free transfer from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Swede has proven a revelation scoring four goals in his first four matches, and Fosu-Mensah said that he is having an affect both and off the pitch.

'It is a dream come true," Fosu-Mensah told Fox Sports. "Training with Zlatan is very special and you learn a lot."

The Dutchman continued, "After (training) you see how he takes free-kicks and how he finishes, then you see what a top player he is." The youngster explained, "If you face him, you can also learn a lot from him. You are extra sharp as you train against him so you don't look ridiculous."

Jose Mourinho on the touchline during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Hull City | Photo: Getty Images

Having faith

The Dutch under-21 international has already become a fan favourite, after former manager Louis van Gaal, gave him his debut in he 3-2 victory over Arsenal last season.

The defender is definitely seen as one for the future, having recently signed a new deal with the club, but has yet to be given involvement in a competitive game by Jose Mourinho, but remained adamant that the coach has faith in him.

"I have not played much but I train with the first team and do everything with the first team. I want to fight myself into the base," he added.

Fosu-Mensah concluded: "I talk to Jose Mourinho about my development, which is going well. Mourinho has faith in me."

Manchester United will take on Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 10 with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.