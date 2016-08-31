Nkoudou delighted to finally complete Spurs move

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou spoke of his delight at finally completing his long awaited move to Tottenham Hotspur, hours after the club unveiled his transfer.

Nkoudou spoke about what he's going to bring to Mauricio Pochettino's squad, and how he's feeling after finally becoming a Lilywhite.

Long winded transfer

It certainly did take time, with an agreement with Marseille over a transfer fee being reached weeks ago, only for changes at board level at the French club complicating the matter. It was finally completed with just hours of Deadline Day left, Tottenham paying just over £11million for his services.

Now it's done, Nkoudou explained that he's "delighted to sign for this team", going on to label Spurs as "a really great English club with a lot of ambition", evidenced by the fact that he'll have the opportunity to play Champions League football for them this season.

Winger confident he'll suit the Premier League

But what exactly are Spurs paying for? The 21-year-old hasn't come to make up the numbers, especially with Clinton Njie going the other way, or the Premier League club wouldn't have gone to so much trouble for his signature.

Speaking about his qualities, Nkoudou said; "I'm fast, I like to dribble around players, with my speed and dribbling... I hope these qualities will help the team moving forward."

He's confident that these talents will be utilised in the Premier League too, boasting "the English league is best for me", adding that "it suits my playing style, it's explosive".

It's now up to Nkoudou to prove that he means what he says, possibly starting with a debut in Spurs' next league game, away at Stoke City on September 10.